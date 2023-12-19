Adidas Superstar “Better Scarlet” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas has planned to kickstart the new year with exciting colorways of its enduring Adidas Superstar sneaker model, one of which will be the “Better Scarlet” colorway. This colorway is complimented with Cloud White and Charcoal hues.

The Adidas Superstar “Better Scarlet” shoes will launch on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8:00 AM GMT. These vibrant sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $100 per pair. They will be sold via the online and offline stores of Adidas.

Adidas Superstar “Better Scarlet” shoes are accented with hits of white and black all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Adidas)

A resurgence of the legendary Adidas Superstar shoes, pioneers in the 1970s, is currently taking place. The "Better Scarlet" version, scheduled to be released on January 1, 2024, is a lively release that will welcome the new year.

One of the most flexible Adidas tracksuits was the idea for these shoes, which come in stunning colors such as Scarlet Red, Clout White, and Charcoal. Most of the uppers are decked in the eponymous Better Scarlet hues. The bold black tones then appear on the tongue flaps and between the uppers and sole unit.

Moreover, the pristine white is positioned on the lateral characteristic of three stripes, tongue labels, and sole units. The stitched label on the tongue flap is a tribute to the daring spirit of the 1990s. Furthermore, the branding accents appear on these pairs' heel counters and insoles.

These sneakers have an effortless integration of sporting flair and regular comfort, which feature an elegant leather top, a traditional shell toe, and a sturdy rubber sole.

The description of the upcoming sneakers on the brand's official website reads:

“Throw it back in style. These iconic adidas Superstar shoes were ahead of their time when they first hit the streets in the '70s. Now they're back to show today's sneaker culture how it's done. Inspired by an adidas track suit that allowed for quick changes, the woven label on the tongue is a nod to '90s attitude."

It continues as follows:

"The smooth leather upper, shell toe and rubber sole still deliver sport-inspired style with everyday comfort. For over 50 years, the Superstar has been the shoe of choice for legends on courts and streets. Step into history.”

The Superstar has been a popular choice for adorning the feet of both court and celebrities for more than half a century. When you step into a pair, you are stepping into history.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via Adidas)

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Adidas Superstar “Better Scarlet” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Those particular to get their hands on these low-top sneakers are urged to stay tuned to the shoe label’s site for timely notifications on their arrival.

In addition to those mentioned above, the “Better Scarlet” variation, the German shoe company will also offer the “Cloud White Bright Red” iteration of the Adidas Superstar sneaker model. These shoes are scheduled for January 1, 2024, at 8:00 AM GMT. These shoes are marked with a selling price label of $100 per pair.