Adidas Predator Elite “Solar Red” Football pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas is going to launch a brilliantly crafted Adidas Predator Elite football cleats pack, featuring the footwear decked in a “Solar Red” ensemble. The Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Cleats, the Predator Elite Firm Ground Cleats, and the Predator Elite Laceless Cleats are included in this “Solar Red” footwear pack.

The upcoming Adidas Predator Elite “Solar Red” footwear pack will enter the sneaker market on Friday, December 15, at 3:00 pm GMT.

The Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Cleats are marked with a retail price tag of $280, while the Predator Elite Firm Ground Cleats will cost you $260 per pair. The third Laceless cleat is priced at $270. They will be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Adidas and a slew of other affiliated sellers. Currently, these pairs are available for preorder.

Adidas Predator Elite “Solar Red” Football pack features cleats dressed in Solar Red ensemble

The Predator Elite "Solar Red" line is the latest addition to Adidas Football's ongoing commemoration of the Predator's 30th milestone, which began recently. Each of the three styles in the "Solar Red" line, which includes the Laceless, the FT, and the basic boot, features an appearance that is both daring as well as colorful.

Every single pair is bathed in a dramatic Solar Red color, and their silhouette boasts a sleek black Three Stripe accent to suit the color scheme. This striking color palette is further accentuated by the addition of brilliant Solar Yellow elements on the heel counter, which offer an exciting contrast to the entire silhouette.

There is a culmination of the two dominant hues on the spike plate underneath, resulting in a visually appealing chambray texture. It is one of the most notable elements of this assortment.

A dramatic visual aspect is added to these boots by the creative combination of Solar Red and Solar Yellow, which guarantees that they will make a strong impression when they are worn on the field.

It is impossible to overlook the huge “PREDATOR” marking that is underfoot, which loudly asserts the trademark and legacy of the range. Alluding to the Predator series' established reputation for outstanding craftsmanship and creativity in football shoes, this stunning element is an homage to the brand's long-standing notoriety.

The description of the upcoming Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Football Cleats is stated on the brand’s website:

“Lace-up and show your dominance on the field. With the adidas Predator cleats, every time you have the ball is a new chance to create game-defining moments.”

It further continues as:

“The adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Football Cleats are crafted with HYBRIDTOUCH 2.0 synthetic suede and foil materials, delivering maximum comfort and stability. The strategically placed STRIKESKIN rubber fins provide enhanced ball control, so you can stay in charge of the game. When you have the edge, the pitch is full of possibilities.”

Mark your calendars for the Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground “Solar Red” cleats that will be accessible in the next few days. Stay tuned to the brand’s online site for timely updates on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned "Solar Red" cleats, the German sportswear brand recently introduced a celebratory "30 Years" special edition of Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground boots to mark the three successful decades of the Adidas Predator range.