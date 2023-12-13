Adidas Sambae "Valentine's Day" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Just like other sneaker giants, Adidas is also making preparations for the soon-approaching romantic “Valentine’s Day” celebrations, and the recently surfaced Adidas Sambae “Valentine’s Day” rendition is the latest addition to this catalog.

Sneaker collector @woganwodeyang recently shared an early-in-hand look at the stated Sambae colorway via their Instagram account. This themed colorway will be decked in an Ivory/Ivory-Pink fusion palette.

The Adidas Sambae "Valentine's Day" sneakers are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime later in January 2024, as per preliminary reports from House of Heat. Note that the official word on this shoe is still awaiting confirmation from the shoe label.

These shoes will be marked with a fixed price tag of $110 per pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline locations of Adidas and a slew of other related merchants.

Adidas Sambae "Valentine's Day" shoes are accentuated with themed pink details all over

Here's an in-hand look at the upcoming Adidas Sambae Valentine's Day special sneakers (Image via Instagram/@woganwodeyang)

As the brand celebrates the year of love, they are introducing a one-of-a-kind take on the traditional Samba shape. Adidas has taken the Samba, which was once considered a soccer icon, and transformed it into an everlasting fashion statement.

With the Sambae, Adidas is pushing the classic design of the Samba to greater levels. This platform shoe with a hefty crepe sole successfully captures the true spirit of the Samba.

The Adidas Sambae "Valentine's Day" version is a sincere ode to the ongoing tradition of Samba, and it features a romantic touch incorporated into its design. An element of richness is added through the metallic gold Samba lettering that is located on the midfoot, whereas the outer layer is made of delicate ivory suede, which oozes refinement.

Pink heart-shaped eyelets that incorporate the aesthetic with a fun and caring attitude are a perfect example of the concept that love is in the smallest things.

The above romantic concept is carried on with a dash of pink on the Adidas insignia at the tongue as well as the leather heel tab, which creates an appealing contrast against the muted color scheme of the shoe. The trademark Three Stripes is stitched, which contributes to the increased sophistication of the sneaker's silhouette.

The style is finished off with a big platform gum rubber outer sole unit, which serves to ground everything else.

The Sambae shoe is an upgraded version of the Adidas Samba sneaker style, the humble beginnings of which are underlined by the shoe label in the following manner:

“A legendary football shoe that has grown to become an icon of streetwear fashion, the Samba line has stood the test of time. First coming to prominence as an indoor trainer, the sleek, low profile shoes have evolved to feature more casual designs and functions. With dedicated clothing and sport-specific styles also available, the adidas Samba range is fresher than ever.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Adidas Sambae “Valentine’s Day” shoes that will be readily accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely curious to get a pair for themselves are urged to stay tuned to the brand’s online site for timely alerts on their official launch date and other details.