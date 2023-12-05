Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground "30 years" football cleats: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Cleats have long been a component of the brand's soccer innovation. The cleats, which were released in 1994, have been worn by soccer legends and have played a role in numerous iconic moments.

In celebration of the design's 30th anniversary, Adidas will produce a limited edition shoe that pays homage to the design's famous past while also looking ahead to the future of soccer shoes in 2023.

The Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground "30 Years" football cleats will make their debut on December 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. GMT. These pairs will be offered with a retail price label of $350 per pair. They will be sold via the online sites of Adidas, along with its linked retail merchants.

Adidas Predator Elite FT Firm Ground "30 years" football cleats will be offered in a special box

Here's another look at the upcoming cleats (Image via Adidas)

As part of an exclusive run pack that commemorates 30 years of creative thinking for football's most renowned footwear franchise, Adidas will unveil the updated Adidas Predator 30 on December 1, 2023.

The Predator, which was initially released in 1994, revolutionized the whole industry while bringing about a permanent transformation in the culture of football.

The Predator 30 revisits one of the most distinctive aspects of the boot's design from prior versions, the Foldover Tongue, and it does it in a completely new form that gives signals about the coming years of the series.

The characteristic tongue flap, which was the trademark of goalscorers for an entire generation of football fans, was a prominent feature on fan-favorite models including the Predator Mania, Precision, and PowerSwerve. It has been reintroduced with a more comfortable feel, built-in rubber fins, and a tongue strap that allows players to adjust the boot however they see fit.

The Predator 30 is replete with selections regarding design that pay respect to the origins of the series. One of these design choices is the classic Predator 'Eyes' emblem, which is located on the inside of the tongue.

The color palette takes inspiration from previous editions' red, black, and white color patterns while adding a burgundy accent to pay homage to the stated model's 30 years in operation.

Several of the most iconic predators from the game's lengthy history are depicted on a souvenir gold plaque that comes with each pair, and they're packaged in a high-quality display box.

A design throwback is not the only thing that the new boot is. As a forerunner to an entirely fresh Predator model that is scheduled to be released in January 2024, the Predator 30 has gone through several improvements that have been designed to give the user the highest level of trust when in front of the goal.

These updates have been implemented based on consumers' and athletes feedback who are affiliated with Adidas.

Jude Bellingham, who was playing for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League match against Napoli on November 29th, was the only player to wear the Predator 30 for the first time on the field.

The description of the new Adidas Predator "30 Years" football cleats on the company’s site reads:

“The limited edition Predator Elite FT Firm Ground Football Cleats are a true collector's item that pays homage to those memorable days. In a true testament to their exclusivity, only 1994 pairs are available, each with a unique numbered box.”

The features of these cleats are further highlighted as follows:

“All the unique features that made the adidas Predator a legendary icon are present, including the signature grippy rubber elements for enhanced ball control, and the updated Hybridtouch2.0 firm ground outsole for heightened stability.”

Mark your calendars for the Adidas Predator "30 Years" cleats that are set to arrive in the next few days. For quick alerts on their arrival, interested buyers can stay tuned to the brand’s website.