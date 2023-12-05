Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers mark a significant milestone in the world of sports and fashion footwear. As Adidas gears up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Predator football boot, the brand has introduced the Predator XLG.

The launch is a departure from the traditional sports-focused design, transitioning into a lifestyle-centric approach under the "Adidas Originals" banner. This shift signifies a new chapter for the Predator series, blending performance heritage with everyday utility.

These highly expected Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers are available for purchase from December 4, 2023, at a retail price of $150. They can be found at Adidas US and SNS, ensuring widespread availability for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers are available at $150

Expand Tweet

The Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers are a perfect combination of the past and the present. The classic color scheme of white and black gives it a timeless appeal, suitable for various styles and occasions.

The use of premium leather and rubber components not only pays homage to its football roots but also ensures durability and comfort for everyday wear.

The chunky sole unit, influenced by early 2000s trends, offers a unique aesthetic that sets it apart from other lifestyle sneakers. These features, combined with the iconic 3-Stripes branding, make the Predator XLG a standout piece in any sneaker collection.

A Fusion of Heritage and Contemporary Style

Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers present a bold yet understated color palette of “Cloud White” and “Core Black.” Its design features curved 3-Stripes branding, a tribute to its rich history.

The leather base is adorned with rubber components, reminiscent of the original Predator's football heritage.

Players like Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham, who once graced the field in Predator boots, are echoed in this new design. The chunky sole unit, a nod to the Y2K aesthetic, is tailored for casual wear but retains elements of its sporty origins.

From the Pitch to the Streets

The Predator XLG, unlike its predecessors worn by football stars like Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is not designed for the soccer pitch. It's a nod to the everyday wearer, repackaging the performance legacy for lifestyle use.

Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The design borrows heavily from the Adidas Predator Accelerator boot, first seen in 1998. This reimagining comes just after the 25th anniversary of the Accelerator, celebrated with a limited edition release of only 998 pairs.

The Predator XLG, however, is more accessible, yet still retains the essence of its 90s inspiration.

The Legacy of the Adidas Predator Series

The Predator series has consistently set the standard for football boots, offering players enhanced control and precision on the field.

Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

This transition into the lifestyle segment with the Predator XLG showcases Adidas' commitment to blending performance with everyday fashion, catering to a broader audience while honoring its rich legacy.

The Adidas Predator XLG “Cloud White/Core Black” sneakers are a celebration of heritage, innovation, and style. They are a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Adidas brand.

The launch is all about honoring a legacy that has impacted the world of football and fashion. The Predator XLG represents the perfect fusion of sports and lifestyle. This makes it an essential addition to any collection. The Predator XLG is set to be a landmark release with its unique design and rich history.