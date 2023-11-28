Sneakerheads express mixed reaction to Ben Affleck wearing unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago": "That's our Batman”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" has once again stolen the spotlight, this time boosting the look of none other than Ben Affleck. The acclaimed actor and director's recent appearance this month in the unreleased sneakers has set the sneaker community abuzz. The exclusive nature of these sneakers, combined with Affleck's celebrity status, has created a unique intersection of fashion, fame, and fandom.

Ben Affleck, thanks to his compelling roles in blockbuster films, is no stranger to the public eye. However, his choice of footwear, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago," has brought him into a new realm of attention and prompted mixed reaction from sneaker lovers.

These sneakers, a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and the iconic Air Jordan brand, boast a distinct design and limited availability, making them a coveted item among sneakerheads.

Sneakerheads give mixed reaction to Ben Affleck wearing unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" (Image via Instagram/@gq)

Affleck's ensemble, completed with the Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago," prompted one fan to remark, "That's our Batman." This comment encapsulates the excitement and pride felt by many fans who admire both Affleck's work and his fashion choices. His ability to effortlessly blend high-fashion with streetwear, especially with such an exclusive pair of sneakers, has elevated him in the eyes of many sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker lovers have mixed reaction to Ben Affleck wearing Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago"

The reaction from the sneaker community to Ben Affleck's choice of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" has been quite varied. Some fans have expressed outright admiration, with comments like “All these fits are fine” and “cool shoes", while others have mentioned that all these sneakers look almost the same.

These responses reflect the respect and appreciation that many have for Affleck's fashion statement, especially his choice of wearing such a sought-after sneaker, bringing an added level of mainstream visibility to this niche product.

Meanwhile, the Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" has once again proven its ability to transcend the boundaries of the sneaker world. Ben Affleck's recent appearance in these sneakers has sparked a wide range of reactions, reflecting the diverse and passionate nature of the sneaker community.

As sneaker culture continues to evolve, fans believe that collaborations like the Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" will remain at the forefront, captivating enthusiasts and casual observers.