Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas will thrill sneakerheads in the coming year with its innovative pop-culture collab roster, which the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles now join. The shoe giant and the beloved comic characters have come together to offer a fresh makeover to the sneaker brand’s Superstar silhouette. The "Shelltoe" will be yet another iteration in the brand's highly popular Superstar shoe collection.

In February 2024, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" will be available for purchase. These collab sneakers will be accessible via Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and other select retailers, both online and in-store. The item's retail price is set at $130, and it is available in sizes for men.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" are adorned with shell-textured toe caps

Expand Tweet

Millennials and early 2000s kids are likely familiar with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird originally brought Heroes in a Half-Shell to the tunnels in 1984. Their one-shot comic became a series, which culminated in live-action films, animated shows, and other media, becoming an international phenomenon.

Previous TMNT products and collectibles have lacked sneaker-label partnerships. Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles footwear is available in department stores. Major footwear brand have released a few shoes. Sean Lynch released the first Fila-made TMNT shoes in 2013 and 2014.

Nothing else has happened since. Fortunately for worldwide fans, a shoe partnership with Adidas will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" is the first product from this relationship. As mentioned above, the pair of Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" arrives in a palette that is green, red, and gum.

Expand Tweet

The style of the shoes was inspired by the primary comic book series published in 1984. The top is constructed out of grainy light green leather, and there are accents of a darker green color on the back heel tab, the sockliner, and the interior of the tongue flap.

Labeling in the form of red leather Three Stripes, as well as the term "Shelltoe" in gold, assumes the place of the more customary "Superstar" writing on the sides of the shoe.

Following up on this, white lace fasteners facilitate breaking up the green foundation, while white tongue tags serve as a decorative element. For an added touch, the Adidas marking on the back heel counters also appears in white, and it is rendered in the font used in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book.

Expand Tweet

When we come closer to the shell-toe of the shoe, the style transforms into the shape of a turtle shell rather than the more typical pattern. All of this rests on top of a white midsole, and the outer sole unit is made entirely of gum rubber.

The four turtles, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, are represented by the red bandana lace dubraes that are unique to each turtle. They all had red bandanas in the colorful printing of the original comics. However, it wasn't until the 1987 animated series that they got colored bandanas.

The turtles' favored food, pizza, is depicted in the co-branded designs that are included on the insoles of the shoes. On the footbed, buried in the ground, is a New York City sewage manhole cover, which is a reference to the residence of the four Turtles and their father, Master Splinter.

Expand Tweet

Two additional sets of laces plus an original comic book are contained within unique packaging that is evocative of action-packed figure packaging, which brings the whole deal in tandem.

Be on the lookout for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar "Shelltoe" sneakers planned for the coming year. Sneakerheads should stay tuned to the shoe label’s official website for timely alerts on the sneaker’s arrival to avail them before they get sold out.