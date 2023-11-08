Unheardof x Adidas Rivalry Low "Grandma's Couch" pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Philip Lipschutz's Unheardof, an emerging sneaker boutique, recently partnered with Adidas for their fresh take on the Adidas Rivalry Low sneaker model. The co-designed sneaker pack offered two beautiful colorways, "Purple Tint" and "Mesa," as part of their collaborative effort. As the designs of both variants are based on Philip's grandmother's couch, this sneaker capsule is aptly dubbed "Grandmother's Couch."

On November 4, 2023, the Unheardof x Adidas Rivalry Low "Grandma's Couch" footwear pack was offered via Unheardof stores. Each pair is one of only 1,000 available worldwide and comes in its own unique packaging.

This initial drop will be followed by a wider launch via Adidas on November 11, 2023, at 4 pm GMT. It will be available in sizes for men, and the suggested retail price is $165.

Unheardof x Adidas Rivalry Low "Grandma's Couch" sneaker pack offers two colorways, Purple Tint and Mesa

Here's another look at the two colorways (Image via Adidas)

Some partnership projects emphasize the sharing of meaningful stories and recollections, in contrast to others that center on over-the-top aesthetics or famous endorsements. The latest cooperation between Unheardof and Adidas is a perfect example of one that emphasizes storytelling.

Unheardof, a shoe design company headquartered in Cincinnati, has always had an affinity for conveying very personal stories through its footwear styles. This label was founded by Philip Lipschutz.

Featuring the Adidas Rivalry Low "Grandma's Couch" pack, Lipschutz and the team continued the profound narrative by paying tribute to treasured family memories. This pack is part of the adidas Rivalry Low line.

Drawing straight from Philip's youth, the "Grandma's Couch" pack captures the warm and fuzzy feelings he has associated with spending time at his mother's and grandmother's place.

The upper corduroy of the sneaker represents an intricate floral design that is reflective of classic couch decorations and gives a tribute to the flowers that Phillip would deliver to his mother. This pattern was inspired by both of these things. This pack offers two colorways of the Adidas Rivalry Low model, namely the “Purple Tint” and “Mesa” colorways.

Both iterations of Rivalry Low feature color palettes that are unique and evocative. The upper of one of them is constructed with a warm Mesa leather top that is set off by a cool blue foundation layer.

Additionally, there are hits of red brightening up the classic Three Stripes logo, the heel tab, and the tongue tag. The purple leather embellishments of the "Purple Tint" iteration are set against a crisp white background. The second "Mesa" colorway takes a little more laid-back approach to the design, with gum brown overlays on a white backdrop.

The two different iterations are brought together through the use of red details. The layout is finished off with a gum rubber midsole and outer sole unit, metallic gold embellishments on the eyelets, and labeling that features the brand's name.

The design inspiration and design elements of the upcoming collaborative Rivalry Low sneakers on Adidas’ official website read,

“In the vivid memories of Phil Lipschutz's life, the resounding mantra, "Don't Wait to Celebrate, Give the Women of our lives flowers today and watch them bloom. Phil drew inspiration from these formative years to detail this iteration of the Rivalry Low.”

It continues,

“The floral patterns which are similar to the ones on the couch are a mosaic of geraniums, tulips, orchards, yellow and pink roses which happen to be several of his grandma’s favorite flowers.”

