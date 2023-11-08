Sporty & Rich x Adidas Stan Smith shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Sporty & Rich, a modern clothing brand that often works with Adidas, collaborated with the sportswear giant once again to create a new version of the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker. The latest collaboration between the two parties will include a Stan Smith design in the traditional colors of green and white.

The soon-to-be-released Sporty & Rich x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are all set to make their debut on November 10, 2023, at 4:00 pm GMT. These shoes will be sold via the online and offline sites of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and a slew of affiliated retail merchants. These shoes are marked with a retail price tag of $120 per pair.

Sporty & Rich x Adidas Stan Smith shoes are dressed in classic white and green ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Stan Smith has always been a popular choice for new partnerships, and its most recent association with Sporty & Rich solidifies its position as an enduring mainstay in wardrobes that are both sporty and style-focused.

Sporty & Rich, led by Emily Oberg, has become a significant player in the modern fashion setting, and fans look forward to each Adidas joint launch. The iconic adidas Stan Smith is now the center of attention.

It will debut in November 2023 alongside two new iterations of the Adidas Samba, "Bold Gold" and "Burgundy," which showcase the brand's unique take on traditional sportswear.

Under the close supervision of Sporty & Rich, the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker has been given a sophisticated makeover in this most recent incarnation, displaying the brand's dedication to refinement and minimalism.

The typical marking on the midfoot has been replaced with a stitched adidas Trefoil emblem. This logo appears in a brilliant green color that is in harmony with the traditional heel tab.

On the tongue section, the Sporty & Rich company name is printed in a manner that is subtle and refined. On the inside of the footwear, users are greeted by a co-branded Adidas and Sporty & Rich emblem in a dazzling metallic shade.

Additionally, gold embellishments are included throughout the sneaker. The design is given a solid foundation by an off-white midsole and outer sole unit, which is in keeping with Stan Smith's history of having a simple and uncluttered look.

The description of the upcoming collaborative Stan Smith shoes on the Three Stripes' official website mentions:

“Celebrate wellness. This edition of the adidas Stan Smith shoes is a collaboration with health-conscious LA-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich. These trainers embrace the vintage aesthetic of the timeless silhouette. The sleek shape and minimalist look make these trainers welcome in any closet. Sporty & Rich and adidas logos bind the collaboration together while the Sporty & Rich Wellness Club key chain elevates the design.”

Set your reminders for the upcoming Sporty & Rich x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Those who are eager to get their hands on these pairs are recommended to stay tuned to the shoe company’s official website and use the CONFIRMED app for timely alerts.

Furthermore, apart from the previously mentioned Stan Smith shoes, the duo has also worked together to create two eye-catching Samba sneaker designs. While one variant will feature a “Burgundy” ensemble, the second one will come in an appealing "Bold Gold" design.

These sneakers will also arrive on November 10, 2023. Both these shoes will be sold via Adidas’ online and offline locations, the CONFIRMED app, and its authorized sellers. They are marked with a $120 price tag for each pair.