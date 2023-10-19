The Simpsons x Adidas AdiFOM Superstar shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas and The Simpsons have a lot more surprises up their sleeves for fans, given the sneaker brand's long-running partnership with one of the most iconic television shows in history. Both parties have contributed to unforgettable collaborations, which have gone on to become instant successes among shoe lovers and fans.

This year, they are releasing more contemporary constructs, with the most recent set being based on the concept of the iconic opening scene of the show. This fresh chapter is being led by the AdiFOM Superstar, which is the newest addition to Adidas' already legendary array of footwear.

The Adidas x The Simpsons AdiFOM Superstar will be purchasable sometime in November this year, as per early reports.

These everyday footwear pieces will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $90 for each pair. They will be traded via the online and offline locations of Adidas and a couple of other connected sellers.

The Simpsons x Adidas AdiFOM Superstar shoes are adorned with playful cloud prints

A detailed look at the upcoming AdiFOM Superstar pairs (Image via Adidas)

Adidas and The Simpsons are getting back together for another fun encounter, which perfectly captures the spirit of the show's famous first scene and brings back fond memories of one of the most popular shows in the history of television.

The Simpsons x Adidas AdiFOM Superstar is more than just footwear; it's a piece of enlivened memorabilia that manifests the joyful blue of Springfield's skies that was made popular by the show's opening scenes.

The shoe perfectly reflects the spirit of the show's opening by incorporating tranquil blue tones that are evocative of the clean sky that viewers have grown to cherish, intermingled with fluffy white subtleties that are suggestive of clouds.

The shoe's compostion of sugarcane-based foam says a lot about the eco-conscious initiatives that were undertaken. This is in harmony with the visual appeal, which is pleasing to both the eye and the planet.

Where the shoe's blue calm is slightly disrupted by lively yellow accents at the heel's Trefoil logo, reverberating with The Simpsons' signature hues, you'll find that subtlety and exuberance come together.

This is further reflected in the insole, which features a unique Adidas x The Simpsons insignia as a tribute to the people who were responsible for bringing about this innovative collaboration.

The story is not finished here; the sole, which is created from comparable blue foam, isn't merely a foundation; rather, it's an assurance of cloud-like comfort that mirrors the skies over Springfield.

Keep an eye out for this footwear design that will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2023.

This partnership extends its opening plot to cover more Adidas classics, traveling beyond the scope of the Superstar silhouette. Alongside AdiFOM Superstar, Forum Low is given a makeover that pays homage to the famous living room that the cartoon series has become known for.

The NMD_G1 sneaker model is also given an eccentric makeover that reflects Homer's chill demeanor, as demonstrated in the setting at the beginning which involves the remote control.