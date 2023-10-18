The Simpsons x Adidas Forum Low “Living Room” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas has an extensive record of creating footwear that successfully combines cultural influences. In their work together with The Simpsons, they've continued to provide creative twists on elements from the classic cartoon series. The Forum Low, a shape that was previously decorated with the "Duffman" motif, is once again at the forefront as they continue their beneficial relationship.

This new release offers a throwback to a more familiar time and place, The Simpsons' living room, following the success of prior releases including the Itchy, Scratchy, and Poochie sneaker packs.

The all-new Adidas x The Simpsons Forum Low "Living Room" shoes are planned for release sometime during November 2023, as stated by House of Heat and other sources. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $120 per pair. They will be sold via the online and in-store platforms of Adidas and a couple of authorized retail vendors.

The Simpsons x Adidas Forum Low “Living Room” shoes are adorned with chenille and corduroy elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Forum Low Living Room-inspired sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas has planned yet another creative drop as part of its ongoing cooperation with The Simpsons. This time, the company has resurrected the Forum Low style and given it a bit of a narrative that fans are likely to recognize.

This most recent edition, in contrast to many of its previous versions, which focused on including protagonists and motifs, makes an emotional leap into the very core of the cartoon series. Their notorious living room is the backdrop for a number of hilarious family shenanigans, as well as the spot where the title sequence takes a humorous turn.

As soon as an avid viewer enters the world of The Simpsons x Adidas Forum Low "Living Room," they are welcomed by a visual symphony that was painstakingly designed and that reveals the secrets that are mumbled on the walls of the Simpson residence.

The soft pink that wraps over the tongue flaps, the lace fasteners, and the middle of the foot is more than simply a hue. It seems to be a bridge to the very walls that once held laughter, "D'ohs," and meaningful moments.

One element that really stands out is the chenille components, which feature a design that is strikingly similar to that of the rug in the living room of the house. A picture of a sailboat, which is a common feature in the room's background, makes an appearance on the tongue flap.

Toppings crafted from corduroy fabric on the vamp, eyestays, and X-strap of the shoe give it a luxurious feel as well as dimension. These overlays are meant to replicate the popular couch.

In addition, an embroidered image of Santa's Little Helper has been artfully positioned on the heel counter of the footwear as an homage to the family's devoted greyhound. This attention to minute details is exemplified by the combination of a gum rubber outer sole unit and a white midsole.

However, this sneaker is not a lonely piece; rather, it is part of a larger mosaic that also includes the NMD_G1 and the AdiFOM Superstar. While the former is priced at $150 per pair, the latter will be sold for $90. Each of these shoes takes inspiration from a unique instance of the show's opening credits.