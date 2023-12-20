size? x Adidas Amsterdam Anthology Pack: Everything we know so far

Adidas has gained a reputation for its innovative collaborations with prominent names and labels in the industry. The brand is preparing to release a pack of sneakers in collaboration with size?, a famous British sneaker retailer. For the year 2024, size? and Adidas have joined forces once again to roll out the Amsterdam Anthology Pack.

This partnership is a continuation of their longstanding tradition of delivering noteworthy sneaker releases. The duo had several great collaborations last year, such as the Tony Stark and Stark Industries shoe bundle.

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding the release date of the sneakers from the partnering labels. However, Sole Retriever, a reputable sneaker media source, has suggested that these pairs may become available in 2024.

The pricing and sizing information have not been disclosed yet. The sneakers are expected to be available for purchase on the official website of size?.

size? x Adidas Amsterdam Anthology Pack offers four interesting colorways

Expand Tweet

As 2024 approaches, the dynamic duo continues to maintain its momentum with the highly anticipated Amsterdam Anthology Pack. Reviving the famous Adidas' esteemed 'City Series', the brand sets its sights on paying tribute to Amsterdam, one of the most beautiful European metropolises, with an exclusive new drop.

The upcoming pack includes four unique hues of Adidas Amsterdam, each representing different elements of the Dutch capital.

The palette consists of two distinct blue shades, a tan hue, and a deep burgundy, offering a range of choices for various tastes and preferences. The burgundy iteration stands out as the most visually captivating, boasting a subtly translucent cupsole. The navy pair showcases a subtle light blue gradient that smoothly transitions across its stripes.

Additionally, it is adorned with a vibrant yellow mustache and a chic black sole. The turquoise pair shows off a cohesive tonal upper that sits atop a translucent gum outsole. On the other hand, the tan variant incorporates a darker brown tint and a medium-tone brown sole.

Expand Tweet

The premium construction of each pair is clearly visible, with a suede upper paired with leather highlights on the Three Stripes, heel tab, and sockliner. The midfoot of these footwear boasts gold Amsterdam branding, which is debossed in a manner reminiscent of the Samba and Gazelle silhouettes.

Each colorway of the shoes highlights a distinct insole graphic that represents various iconic scenes or elements of Amsterdam. This thoughtful detail adds a personalized touch to each pair of sneakers.

The German sportswear label's City Series was first introduced in the 1970s and has since grown to include a collection of sneakers representing 24 different European cities. The Adidas Amsterdam is a highly coveted sneaker within its series, despite the limited information available.

The Amsterdam sneaker bears a resemblance to the Gazelle and Samba models, yet it can be easily distinguished by its distinctive mustache and toe paneling.

Expand Tweet

The Amsterdam was last released in 2020, featuring a unique colorway that serves as a contrasting counterpart to the size?'s tan edition. size? has made a change to the lateral branding of the Amsterdam sneakers. Previously, it was positioned horizontally beneath the collar, along with an Adidas mark.

size?, and Adidas collaborations have always provided some distinct design insights that shoe aficionados enjoy. Sneakerheads interested in obtaining these sneakers should keep an eye on size?'s official website for future updates.