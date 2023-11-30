Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Adidas is ready to add one more jewel to its Adidas Gazelle sneakers collection, known as the "Mexico" colorway. The sneaker bears the representation of the Mexican football team and is a treat to all the football fans of the team. The upcoming iteration of this particular silhouette is adorned with an enticing combination of Green Oxide, Wonder White and Gum.

The Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" shoe, which has been much awaited, is set to hit the stores on December 1, 2023. The Adidas network of online sites and physical locations will soon have these shoes available for purchase. These men's kicks will be available in a wide range of sizes, spanning from US4 to US13.5. Each pair is priced at $100.

Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" shoes are dressed in green ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Adidas)

In the year 1966, Adidas unveiled the iconic Gazelle silhouette, making a significant impact on the global sneaker scene. The Gazelle was specifically designed to cater to the needs of athletes, offering enhanced agility and reliable traction.

However, its casual aesthetic, coupled with the famous 3-Stripes branding, propelled its widespread appeal among college campuses. The Gazelle model, even after almost 50 years since its introduction, continues to be a symbol of contemporary streetwear fashion.

The renowned German footwear brand consistently presents diverse renditions of the Gazelle silhouette, encompassing both exclusive collaborations, such as the notable partnership with Gucci, as well as regular releases. The brand recently unveiled a fresh "Mexico" colorway, catering to avid football enthusiasts.

The Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" shoes, as described on the brand's official website, are a stylish and iconic pair that pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Mexico.

“Your love for the game runs through your veins and across these Adidas Gazelle shoes. Taking it back to their sport roots, these classic 3-Stripes shoes are decked out with colors and a logo that shows your support for your club. Complete with a suede upper and that famous low-profile silhouette.”

The Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" edition has a distinctive design that distinguishes it. The upper of the shoe is made from suede in a Green Oxide color, adding a touch of luxury and texture.

The sides and heel tabs feature Cloud White leather in the iconic Three Stripes pattern, exhibiting Adidas' signature design aesthetic. The incorporation of these materials not only enhances the longevity of the sneakers but also adds a touch of elegance to their overall aesthetic.

The craftsmanship of these sneakers is exceptionally detailed. The heels feature a debossed Adidas Originals logo, enhancing the overall design. On the lateral side of the shoe, a conspicuous presence of the Gazelle text in a Golden tint can be observed, paying homage to its rich heritage.

Here's a closer look at the heels (Image via Adidas)

One notable characteristic of these shoes is the prominent placement of the Mexican National Football Team emblem on the tongues, serving as a direct tribute to the team's rich history.

The footwear rests on a grained Gum rubber sole, providing both comfort and stability. The selected sole design not only complements the overall aesthetic of the shoe but also enhances its functionality, making it versatile for both casual attire and sporting events.

When the Adidas Gazelle "Mexico" version hits store shelves, sneaker and football fans won't want to miss out. Those interested in seeing other versions of this timeless style can bookmark Adidas' official website and download the CONFIRMED app.