Adidas Gazelle “Manchester United” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas recently added another enticing colorway of the Adidas Gazelle shoe to its roster, which is dubbed “Manchester United.” This newly launched “Manchester United” iteration of the stated silhouette is decked in a Mufc Red / Core Black / Cloud White palette.

The Adidas Gazelle “Manchester United” sneakers just entered the sneaker market on November 23, 2023. These sneakers are currently available for purchase via the online stores of Adidas and a slew of its physical locations. These men’s shoes are offered in sizes ranging from US4 to US13.5, with a price label of $100 for each pair.

Adidas Gazelle “Manchester United” shoes are covered in themed black and red hues

Here's a detailed look at the newly launched sneakers (Image via Adidas)

In 1966, Adidas introduced the world to the Gazelle. The Gazelle was developed for athletes' fast movements and sure-footed grip, but its easygoing look along with its basic 3-Stripes made it incredibly popular on campuses. Nearly half a century after its debut, the Gazelle silhouette remains emblematic of modern streetwear.

The German shoe label frequently offers different iterations of the Gazelle silhouette, both under various collaborations like that with Gucci and general releases. Most recently, the label offered the “Manchester United” colorway.

The description of the Adidas Gazelle “Manchester United” shoes on the brand’s web page say:

“Your love for the game runs through your veins and across these adidas Gazelle shoes. Taking it back to their sport roots, these classic 3-Stripes shoes are decked out with colors and a logo that show your support for your club. Complete with a suede upper and that famous low-profile silhouette.”

Expand Tweet

It is readily apparent that Manchester United is presently just a glimmer of the force that it was in previous decades, but it is certain that its Adidas Gazelle is going to act as an encouragement gift for at least some of its followers.

The Adidas Originals crew has, over the course of the past few months, reinterpreted some of the company's bestselling designs and given them color palettes that are either inspired by the most successful football clubs or nations and are appropriate for them.

The introduction of an assortment honoring Argentina, Mexico, and other countries is scheduled for December 1, but the Three Stripes brand has just introduced a Gazelle that honors Manchester United's legacy.

It should come as no surprise that the footwear is clad in a dark red suede that conjures up images of the "Red Devils" appellation. Old-school symbols on the tongue flap nevertheless double down on the witty moniker by presenting the club's character in a "Metallic Gold" coating.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas and heels (Image via Adidas)

These finishes add a retro touch to the sneaker. Logo hits on the medial profile, spine, and sockliner also enjoy a dazzling sheen that is befitting of one of the biggest and most prominent soccer clubs in England and around the globe.

Leather 3-Stripes and Achilles' heel panels stand out from their surroundings in a simple "Core Black" color scheme, which also assists in recreating the club's kit in footwear guise.

The bottom of the Manchester United Gazelle is finished in a tried-and-true "Cloud White" color, which puts the focus squarely on the upper's myriad of intricate features.

Don’t miss out on the Adidas Gazelle “Manchester United” iteration, which is currently available for purchase. Those curious to catch more future colorways of this classic model are advised to stay tuned to Adidas’ official website and use the brand’s CONFIRMED app.