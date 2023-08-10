Adidas x Manchester United 2023/24 Third Kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

German sportswear company Adidas recently launched a third 2023/24 kit for Manchester United. The kit offers a number of items, including a jersey, football, long-sleeve tees, socks, and shorts. Offered in both adult and kids sizes, this kit has been created by the brand's design team, together with Roy Keane.

The Adidas x Manchester United 2023/24 Third Kit was launched on August 8, 2023. The pricing for the items of this kit ranges from £20 (around $26) to £120 (around $153) for each item. These items are currently purchasable from the Manchester United stores and Adidas UK e-commerce stores, alongside a few other select stores.

Adidas x Manchester United 2023/24 Third Kit was co-designed by Roy Keane

On August 8, 2023, Adidas unveiled the Manchester United third uniform for the 2023-24 campaign, honoring the team's illustrious symbol, the Red Devil. With a clean, strong layout that lets this club icon speak for itself, Adidas has updated a classic appearance for the current jersey.

Manchester United has a long history in football and a wealth of memorable moments to draw from. Designers used the jersey worn during the 1909 Cup-winning season as inspiration while constructing the newest kit, giving it a distinctive appearance on the field and among the spectators.

Similar to the 1909 jersey, the design's star is a pure cloud white background that serves as the ideal setting for contemporary Red Devil insignia to stand out. A red ribbed crew neck collar along with the iconic Adidas three stripes, which are displayed in white along each sleeve, complement the look.

To coincide with the release of the revamped 2023-2024 third kit, Adidas collaborated with Manchester United on a short film starring Roy Keane, the former club captain. This is the first time the devil appears alone on the shirt. Roy is the personification of what it's like to be a Red Devil to a Manchester United follower, as both the captain with the greatest record and one of the most well-liked former players.

Design Director for the brand's Football apparel, Inigo Turner, sheds light on the Red Devil as the inspiration for the latest kit design, saying,

“With a history steeped in success, we have many Manchester United kits to take inspiration from. For this season’s third kit, the 1909 jersey was the catalyst for that inspiration – which also provided the perfect backdrop to amplify the club’s famous identity – the Red Devil. This design is intentionally understated, taking its cues from present day streetwear trends, with its cloud white background carefully chosen to let the Red Devil shine and inspire fire on the pitch.”

He further added,

“We know the importance of this identity to the Manchester United fanbase and we’re proud to give fans a design that is just as much at home on the streets, as it is on the pitch.”

The shirt's on-field version is made with HEAT.RDY technology, which is designed to keep athletes at their most relaxed while competing on the largest platform. AEROREADY technology that employs sweat-wicking or absorbent fabrics to keep one's skin feeling dry, is featured in the kit version for fans.

The jerseys, which are only one of the brand's efforts to reduce plastic waste, are both manufactured entirely from recycled resources. Adidas stated earlier this year that it is targetting to switch virgin polyester with upcycled polyester in all of its goods by the end of 2024.

The club's distinguished captain, Roy Keane, dons the new third uniform in a series of photos to support the introduction, further honoring illustrious eras that helped create Manchester United.