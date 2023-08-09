Every Adidas Yeezy sneaker releasing on August 9, 2023

The German sportswear company will release another batch of Adidas Yeezy stock in August 2023. Following the official launch of its August 2nd lineup, the company will begin selling more items from its stock on August 9. As was earlier stated, the company will contribute significantly to several organizations combating racism and antisemitism, as well as other forms of intolerance.

The Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot will make its debut in the footwear industry this August alongside restocks of popular models, including the Yeezy 350 V2 and Foam RNNR.

The products will be available on digital Adidas channels like the CONFIRMED app, the Adidas app, and the official website. The products will be made gradually available starting on August 9 to aid in regulating demand and ensure a fair quality experience for customers. Depending on where you are, availability and release dates could differ.

Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR "Stone Salt" and five other launches of August 9, 2023

1) Yeezy Knit Runner “Fade Onyx”

This variation of the Yeezy Knit Runner features an upper made of a single knit piece, similar to earlier iterations. This aspect guarantees a close, glove-like fit that conforms to the wearer's foot and offers unrivaled support and ease of use. This particular variant stands out thanks to the eye-catching charcoal and black color scheme, which offers a modern yet elegant look.

The collar part is embellished with a smooth black finish, which further accentuates the monochromatic design. A sturdy black rubber outsole with grooves to improve grip and stability is tucked beneath this stylish and comfortable combination, along with the acclaimed EVA padding system of the manufacturer. They are marked with a $200 price tag.

2) Yeezy Slide "Slate Marine"

Nice Drops @nicedrops

Draw will go live at 10am ET on adidas Confirmed app



nicedr.ps/3OpZr0J



#AD pic.twitter.com/RYycF4hNzl Yeezy Slide "Slate Marine"Draw will go live at 10am ET on adidas Confirmed app

In contrast to the "Granite" and "Slate Grey" slides that will be released together in August, "Slate Marine" stands out thanks to its unique blueish-green-grey tone, which is suggestive of the mysterious hues of the ocean depths. This interesting design adds a fresh dimension of variation to the Yeezy Slide collection, demonstrating once again the company's willingness to dive into unexplored waters.

This Adidas Yeezy Slide's design layout carries on the Yeezy brand's legacy of practicality and simplicity. The slide is made from a single EVA foam mold, giving the wearer a plush, relaxing sensation. The Yeezy logo and sizing information are located in the forefoot region below the strap. Each set is labeled with a retail price tag of $70.

3) Adidas Yeezy 500 High Tactical Boot

adidas alerts @adidasalerts



The YEEZY 500 gets an elevated tactical boot upper paired with the classic cushioning from the adidas Crazy 3, rumored to release this fall — possibly in August. 🥾 YEEZY 500 HIGH TACTICAL BOOTThe YEEZY 500 gets an elevated tactical boot upper paired with the classic cushioning from the adidas Crazy 3, rumored to release this fall — possibly in August. pic.twitter.com/9p6THQoAc8

Ye has a knack for pushing the limits of footwear looks, and this unreleased Yeezy 500 High Boot exhibits a novel tactical boot-like style. The High Boot's slender suede construction, along with the cushioned mesh collar that resembles neoprene, give the shape a distinctive personality.

The ability of the laces to ignite a fire is one of the most interesting characteristics, as stated by the shoe tags, and exemplifies Kanye's unconventional design philosophy.

Tonal charcoal, which covers the complete profile in the debut hue, gives the silhouette a somber, monochromatic look that coincides with the Adidas Yeezy line's distinctive minimalist design.

These chunky footwear pieces will be offered at a fixed price of $300 for each pair.

4) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Granite"

The Primeknit uppers of these Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers show off their subtle design. This model has a black stripe and side rails emblazoned with the iconic "SPLY-350" inscription. It is constructed out of different hues of gray. The shoes are made even more beautiful by a lacing mechanism in a coordinating color.

The distinctive BOOST-filled sole unit then has a matching gray color to finish off the pair's characteristics. These parts only appear icy and transparent. These sneakers are priced at $230 per pair.

5) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Red Stripe"

The "Core Red" stripe, which runs from heel to toe down the lateral side of the top and is covered with jet black primeknit, adds a splash of color to the otherwise all-black upper. At the toe box and heel, the "SPLY-350" brand stripe separates, creating the zebra design on the medial side.

Strong black rope laces are woven into the primeknit to complete the upper. An extended BOOST midsole and an outer sole unit made of black rubber that is semi-translucent lie above everything else. They are marked with a $230 price tag.

6) Yeezy Foam RNNR “Stone Salt”

Nice Drops @nicedrops

Draw will go live at 10am ET on adidas Confirmed app



nicedr.ps/3OpZr0J



#AD pic.twitter.com/VMnbbEw67F Yeezy Foam RNNR "Stone Salt"Draw will go live at 10am ET on adidas Confirmed app

The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR in question wears a subtle tan color scheme. The prominent mix of EVA foam with algal composite, which gives the shoe its recognizable ultralight feel and comfort, continues to be employed in the design. Strategically designed perforations on the midfoot, toebox, and heel improve aeration.

The footbed's texture immediately makes walking more comfortable. The shoe's outsole is made of the same foam and has cutouts below, allowing the material to stretch and increase comfort. These stylish pairs have a retail price of $90 for adults.

These are the six Adidas Yeezy releases for August 9, 2023. Kanye West fans and Yeezyheads should keep an eye on the brand's official website and CONFIRMED app, as more releases, in addition to the aforementioned launches, are expected in the coming weeks of August.