Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mule “Sand” shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Following the debut of Adidas Adifom Stan Smith mule designs in six appealing colorways in June, the shoe label is further broadening the footwear’s portfolio with another “Sand” iteration. This intriguing colorway of Adifom Stan Smith mule is wrapped up in a Sand / Silver Pebble / Lucid Pink palette.

The Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mule “Sand” shoes are all set to make their debut on December 1, 2023, at 8:00 am GMT. These chunky footwear pieces will be available for purchase via the online as well as offline sites of Adidas. Each pair of these brilliantly designed, comfy shoes will cost you $70.

Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mule “Sand” shoes are accentuated with hits of Lucid Pink all over

Here's another look at the Adifom Stan Smith Mule shoes (Image via Adidas)

Experimentation is something even the Stan Smith sneaker style, which is considered to be one of the most well-known shoes of all time, is not at all free from. Now, Adidas is entirely giving up on the brakes, even though they were previously hesitant about altering the classic's specifications.

The Adidas AdiFom Stan Smith Mule is an emerging, fresh design that pays tribute to the legacy of the model that bears the same name on the shoe. Even if the names are similar, the design deviates so far from the original layout that it is difficult to recognize it.

This rethinking of the tennis essential is created with sustainable and recyclable components, and it features hefty contours in addition to a platform sole that is significantly taller than what normally appears on tennis shoes.

Lastly, although the pair does not have a significant amount of the latter's DNA, it does pay greater respect to it with its clean top and heel tip.

Take a closer look at the toes and heel counters of these footwear designs (Image via Adidas)

The description of these upcoming Mule shoes on the shoe brand’s website reads:

“The Adifom Stan Smith mule shoes are the epitome of casual comfort and iconic adidas style. Inspired by a legend but made for today, they feature a clean upper and bold tooling for a modern twist. The one-piece Adifom construction provides an easy, slip-on design to keep things simple.”

It further continues as follows:

“Paired with the unmistakable Stan Smith heel tab, these mules give a playful nod to the past while keeping you focused on the present. They're lightweight yet durable to take you through park hangs, beach trips and everything in between.”

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released Adidas Adifom Stan Smith Mule “Sand” shoes that will be accessible in the next few days.

Those absolutely interested in purchasing a pair of these shoes can set reminders on the brand’s website by signing up to get timely updates on their arrival.

In addition to the upcoming “Sand” variant, the German sportswear label has also launched various other colorways of these Adidas Adifom mule designs in recent times that are currently available for purchase from the brand’s website.

Colorways including “Wonder Taupe,” “Silver Green,” “Flash Aqua,” “Lucid Lemon,” and more can be availed of. Sizes ranging from US5 to US10 are offered for sale. All these iterations are similarly marked with a $70 price tag.