Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” colorway recently emerged on the internet.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” sneakers are anticipated to step into the footwear scene sometime during the spring season of 2024, as per reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date of these low-top shoes is not disclosed by the shoe label.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold on Nike. comand Jordan Brand retailers. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be dropped with a $115 price tag.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” shoes

Another look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Anthracite/Industrial Blue sneakers (Image via YouTube/@cbnsneakersupdate)

The Air Jordan 1 Low portfolio has been widened by the Jordan label with the release of an entirely novel women's variant that is evocative of the legendary Georgetown Hoyas colorway. This new colorway, which features a combination of Anthracite, Industrial Blue, Neutral Grey, and White, has been intended to appeal to female shoe enthusiasts.

The selection exemplifies Jordan Brand's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment by combining traditional hoop aesthetics with contemporary flair.

This low-top Air Jordan 1 is constructed out of complete leather, and it features openings on the toe box along with mesh tongues, making sure that it is exceptionally breathable.

A sense of sophistication is added by the Neutral Grey foundation with Anthracite additions, which is complemented with Industrial Blue design elements on the emblems. The versatile style is finished off with a white midsole as well as an anthracite rubber outsole that is both robust and long-lasting.

Closer look at the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@cbnsneakersupdate)

The following information provides an overview of the origins of the first Air Jordan sneaker model from Team Swoosh:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Anthracite/Industrial Blue” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024.

Besides the Anthracite/Industrial Blue” iteration, the Jumpman label has prepared many other colorways of the low-top Air Jordan 1 silhouette that will be dropped in the coming weeks of this year.

Colorways including “Green Glow,” “Howard University PE,” “Jade Smoke,” and more are scheduled to launch in the next few months of 2024, alongside a collaborative sneaker design with Travis Scott in the “Canary Yellow” ensemble. These pairs will supposedly be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS APP, and a slew of linked Jordan Brand sellers.