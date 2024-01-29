Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” sneakers recently appeared online and became another new entry into the Jordan Brand’s release roster. This colorway is entirely wrapped up in a White/Black-Green Glow palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear world sometime during April 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the confirmed launch date of these pairs hasn't been disclosed by the Swoosh label yet.

These shoes are expected to be offered via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other partnering sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $115 for each pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” sneakers

Explore Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Across all of its footwear models, the Air Jordan label continually showcases its talent of designing hues that are harmonic with one another. Similar to the previous "Yellow Ochre" versions, this tactic will be implemented in the next Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" as well as its equivalent Mid and Low versions.

The signature "Green Glow" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low is an outstanding proof of the company's ability to effectively marry classic shapes with striking hues. The particular model in question boasts a leather top that is spotless and completely white, which serves as a base that is both neat and adaptable.

This clean setting is accentuated with toppings that are often referred to as "Black Toe" at the forefoot, which includes a detail that is both traditional and unchanging in nature. This monochrome foundation is further contributed to by the black collars, which offer an appearance that is refined.

The colorful "Green Glow" decorations are what make the shoe special among others on the market. This vibrant color is used to accentuate the Swoosh as well as heel additions, giving the shoes an air that is both vibrant and energizing.

Closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Green Glow (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

In contrast to the more conventional black choice, the layout is finished off with the tongue composed of white nylon, which is a surprising departure. A two-tone monotone sole component is included under the foot of the shoe. This sole unit helps to keep the footwear looking tidy and polished while also guaranteeing that it is comfortable and long-lasting.

Team Swoosh underlines the origins of the first Air Jordan model in the following text:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 1 Low “Green Glow” shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other sneakerheads interested in copping these shoes are advised to stay in touch with the Nike online site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

