Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Smoke” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Smoke” variant of the Jordan Brand’s first signature model recently emerged on the internet. This low-top colorway is entirely decked in an Anthracite/Jade Smoke-Sail-Legend Sand color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Smoke” sneakers are anticipated to arrive in the shoe market sometime during the next few weeks of summer 2024, as per House of Heat. Note that the official release date is kept a secret by Jordan Brand as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated sellers. They will be offered in women’s sizes with a price tag of $115.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Smoke” sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 Low shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Jade Smoke," a refreshed version that takes its cues from the Olive Jordan 1 Low OG collaboration that Travis Scott took part in. This shade offers an entirely novel take on the well-liked shape by combining urban edge and timeless allure seamlessly.

The meticulously selected hue selection features shades of Anthracite and Jade Smoke, which, when paired with Sail and Legend Sand accents, have the effect of producing a visually compelling appearance for all sneaker enthusiasts.

The vintage Jordan 1 low features an aesthetic that is visually striking and harmonious thanks to the interplay of textures, which includes contrast stitching and the smooth leather Swoosh overlay.

In order to pay homage to the Olive Jordan 1 Low OG partnership with Travis Scott, the "Jade Smoke" sneaker utilizes features that are reminiscent of the classic release while also incorporating a modern twist.

To begin with, the toe box is made using Anthracite which is topped with perforations for improved airflow for the wearer. The Legend Sand is employed at the mudguards around the toe boxes. These Legend Sand also appear on the eyestays that are placed over Anthracite tongue flaps.

These dark-toned tongue flaps are embellished with Jumpman branding marks in a softer sand shade. Furthermore, the front of the upper features the eponymous Jade Smoke swooshes on the side walls.

On the rear, the sand heel counters of the sneakers are embellished with the embroidered Air Jordan wing logo. Rounding out this AJ1 low colorway is the sail midsole, which is nicely glued to the Anthracite outer sole unit.

The timeless style and efficiency of the Air Jordan 1 will live on thanks to Nike. Here is how Nike highlights the AJ1 silhouette's genesis:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Jade Smoke” sneakers that will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Jordanheads and other curious readers are advised to stay connected with Nike’s site or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.