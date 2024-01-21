5 upcoming Travis Scott collaborative sneaker releases planned for 2024

Known for his mastery of both music and sneaker collabs, Travis Scott is a phenomenal rapper.

Fans and sneakerheads have taken notice of Travis's collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand, even though the rapper has been a part of a plethora of alluring projects throughout the years, including Helmut Lang, BAPE, Maharishi, Saint Laurent, and many more.

Therefore, the rapper has decided to keep his fans at the edge of their seats with more sneaker collabs that will be dropped throughout 2024. Here’s the list of the top five Travis Scott collaborative sneaker drops that will thrill the sneaker community this year.

More details about the five forthcoming Travis Scott collaborative sneaker releases of 2024

1) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “University Red”

With highlights of brilliant University Red appearing on the Swooshes, the Jumpman emblem across the tongue, and the sewn Cactus Jack face insignia at the heel, this sneaker boasts a Sail/University Red-Black-Muslin color arrangement.

The textile upper is reminiscent of the "Sail" styles, with slim black and white leather accents. Stylish and long-lasting, these shoes have a White leather midfoot band that pairs well with the White midsole as well as a muslin rubber outer sole unit.

The collaborative sneaker will potentially arrive sometime around summer 2024, as per initial reports. These sneakers will be tagged with a selling price label of $200 for each pair and sold via Nike’s SNKRS app, the rapper’s site, and other connected sellers.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary”

Elkins High Knights, Travis Scott's high school, served as the inspiration for the color palette of this version, which includes Canary, Racer Blue, Light Silver, and Gum Medium Brown. When compared to previous editions, the distinctive components, such as the Swoosh in reverse and the Cactus Jack labeling, have not changed.

The structure of the footwear is finished off with a gum medium brown rubber outsole, and it features a white midsole boasting Nike Air padding designed specifically for the heel.

This joint Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary” colorway will launch sometime during the summer 2024, as stated by early reports. They will cost you $150 for each pair and traded via online and offline locations of the Nike SNKRS App, the rapper’s site, and other associated vendors.

3) Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Beechtree”

The sneaker features an outstanding combination of fabrics and is dressed in a fashionable Beechtree, Pale Ivory, and Track Red paint design. The mudguard, eyestays, collar area, and closure strap are all adorned with a combination of Tan and Chocolate Brown suede, creating a harmonious design.

The toe cap, as well as midfoot, are further accented with Chocolate Brown suede. A brilliant Track Red inner padding along with White leather Swooshes on the side panels round out the look.

The corduroy treatment on the tongue plus collar adds a lovely textured distinction. Taking cues from the Nike Zoom Spiridon midsole, these shoes look great and feel great.

These joint shoes will supposedly arrive sometime around fall 2024, as per preliminary reports. Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the rapper’s online stores, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a slew of their partnering sellers.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive" is a partnership that utilizes a color combination consisting of Black, Sail, Medium Olive, and Muslin. This scheme of colors is consistent with the color combinations both designers have used in their prior collaborative endeavors. In addition to mesh tongues and inner padding, this pair features a blend of leather and nubuck.

The famous reverse Swoosh on the side, the Cactus Jack tongue labeling, and the characteristic face decals associated with the rapper on the heels are all striking aspects of these shoes. The look is finished off with an aged midsole, which gives the shoe a worn-in look.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” variant will launch sometime during fall 2024, as per initial reports. Reportedly, they will be sold by the rapper’s online stores, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops. They will be offered for $150.

5) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Sail”

While retaining Scott's signature look, the footwear highlights his forward-looking approach to design. An all-new branded band and the distinctive reverse Swoosh—a signature of the rapper's preceding works with Nike and Jordan—serve as the shoe's focal points.

The general layout is a nod to iconic Swoosh designs while staying true to the brand's DNA. The "Sail" model features a black upper with white leather accents along with a gum rubber sole that bears the "Jack" insignia.

These joint sneakers will be dropped sometime during spring 2024 with a retail price label of $200 for each pair. They are anticipated to be traded via the online and offline stores of the Nike SNKRS app, the rapper’s site, and a bunch of their connected sellers.

These are five upcoming Travis Scott joint releases that will be launched in the following weeks of 2024. Sneakerheads can stay in contact with Nike’s website for timely alerts on the official launch dates of these shoes.