8 best Nike Air Jordan releases planned for fall 2024

The Air Jordan, a highly esteemed subsidiary brand under the Nike umbrella, holds a revered status within the sneaker community. The basketball and sneaker industries experienced a monumental shift when Michael Jordan and Nike inked a groundbreaking lifetime contract in 1984. The profound influence of this phenomenon on modern culture is undeniable, given its remarkable surge in popularity.

The Nike Air Jordan sneakers possess an appealing allure, exude a distinct sense of style, and boast effective marketing strategies. Sneaker enthusiasts value the diverse range of styles, colors, materials, and collaborations available in sneakers like these. In line with the prevailing trend, the label is all set to introduce a wide range of distinctive iterations of iconic retro variations for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan in the fall of 2024.

Air Jordan 4 "Paris" sneakers and seven other Air Jordan releases scheduled for Fall 2024

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Barons"

Expand Tweet

The upcoming AJ 1 Retro Low OG "Barons" colorway features white, black, and Wolf grey hues. The Black Toe colorblocking is a prominent and eye-catching design element of this sneaker.

The sneaker's upper is crafted from premium leather, featuring pristine white underlays complemented by black overlays, a nylon tongue, liner, Swoosh branding on the sides, and laces. The sneaker includes elegant highlights of wolf grey on the heel, back heel tab, tongue tag branding, insoles, and a solid rubber outsole.

As per Sole Retriever, the AJ1 Retro Low OG "Barons" is set to drop in July 2024. You can cop a pair through Nike, SNKRS, and select online and in-store retailers.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Paris

Expand Tweet

The AJ 4 Retro SE Paris shows the colorful street culture of the City of Light. The colorway has a split pattern with smoke grey, iron grey, and cement grey. This greyscale shoe moves from a brighter tint to a darker color with a Fade to Black style reminiscent of the classic Kobe Collection.

Furthermore, the sneaker's upper is made of a variety of materials, including leather, nubuck, and suede. The tongue tag has a debossed Jumpman emblem, and the plastic eyelets have a titanium dioxide finish.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Paris will most likely be available in July 2024. The shoes are available in men's and youth sizes, with retail prices of $225 and $170, respectively.

3) Air Jordan 6 Retro Olympic

Expand Tweet

The AJ 6 Retro Olympic comes back in white, varsity red, and midnight navy hues, with an all-leather upper. Aside from leather, it has white overlays and navy blue underlays. Unlike prior retros, the next release remains close to the original 1991 AJ 6.

The Jumpman logo can be seen on the rear heel and insoles, while the outsole is accented with ice-blue transparent details for a unified design.

According to the Sole Retriever, the much-awaited AJ 6 Retro Olympic will be released in the fall of 2024. These shoes are available in a variety of sizes for the whole family, with pricing beginning at $200, $160, $100, and $85, respectively.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Gold

Here's a look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The “Black Metallic Gold” version of the AJ1 will have a paint job that takes inspiration from the Bred style and uses colorblocking. Metallic gold has replaced red, while the color black remains unchanged. Instead of a leather coating, a high metallic sheen will cover the upper layers.

The underlayers include a shiny leather that adds grace to the design. A solid rubber outsole unit with a hint of gold sits above a sail-colored midsole, giving the shoe an aged look.

According to reports from Sole Retriever, the “Black Metallic Gold” colorway of the Jordan 1 Retro High OG would be available for purchase somewhere around August 2024. All members of the family may find a suitable fit; prices start at $180 for boys, $140 for elementary school, $85 for preschool, and $70 for toddlers.

5) Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Oxidized Green (W)

Expand Tweet

A mix of white, oxidized green and sail highlights this modern design. Made of high-quality leather, this AJ 1 Low features mesh tongues and inside lining for ventilation and toe box perforations for durability.

Swoosh emblems, Nike Air branding on the tongue, inner lining, and heel overlay stand out in oxidized green on the white base. Combining a stylish upper with a comfortable Gum rubber outsole, these shoes have a Sail midsole.

As per Sole Retriever, Sneakerheads can get their hands on the Jordan 1 Low OG “Oxidized Green” in August 2024. This women's exclusive sneaker will come at a price of $140 USD.

6) Air Jordan 4 Retro White Thunder

Expand Tweet

AJ 4 White Thunder, a pair of Heritage Twist sneakers in a crisp white and black hue, will be returning to Jordan Brand’s lineup for Fall 2024. The Retro White Thunder Air Jordan 4 incorporates colorblocking from both the AJ 4 Thunder and the Red Thunder models.

Rather than using tour yellow or red highlights, the all-black style has white details on the nubuck upper. The Air Jordan 4 White Thunder, with its sleek design, is sure to be one of the most sought-after colors outside of the original AJ 4, right up there with the Black Cat.

When they drop in August of 2024, sneaker fans can get their hands on the Jordan 4 Retro White Thunder via Nike, SNKRS, and a few online stores. Priced at $215 for males, $160 for GS, $100 for PS, and $85 for TD, they will be available in full-family size.

7) Air Jordan 17 Retro Low SP University Blue

Expand Tweet

The AJ17 Retro Low SP University Blue iteration comes in a sleek combination of white, university blue, chrome, and black hues. The upper of the sneaker features a white leather construction. The sneaker highlights University Blue accents on the inner bootie, which can be worn up or folded down.

Chrome tints can be found on the eyelets and the metal stripe on the back heel. The midsole, toe tip, and rear heel have more university blue, while a white herringbone traction sole completes the look.

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 17 Retro Low SP University Blue is set to drop in Fall 2024. This iconic release will be available through Nike, SNKRS, and a handful of select retailers both online and in-store. The sneaker is offered in men’s sizing and has a retail price of $300.

8) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 Metallic Blue

Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Blue" has the original 1985 specs as well as a white leather top. The Metallic Navy Blue coloring matches the Swoosh on the sides, as well as the Nike Air branding on the tongue tag, insoles, lining, and rear heel tab.

The classic Jordan Wings emblem can be seen on the back heel, and the appearance is completed with a white midsole and navy blue solid rubber outsole.

The AJ 1 Low 85 Metallic Blue will likely hit the market in the fall of 2024. The shoes will be offered for purchase on Nike's official website, the SNKRS app, and at select Jordan Brand shops. The sneakers will be offered in men's sizes and will sell for $160.

No sneaker collector's wardrobe would be complete without a pair of Jordan shoes. The widely anticipated Nike Jordans are slated to arrive in the fall of 2024, providing sneaker aficionados with a broad range of appealing designs to pick from.