The Air Jordan 6, yet another iconic pair from the renowned brand, carries a profound connection to Michael Jordan's life. Back in 1991, ardent fans of Jordan witnessed the sneaker for the very first time, gracing the Basketball legend's feet. With his inaugural NBA victory, Air Jordan 6 seamlessly integrated itself as the pivotal component of the brand's strategy.

Moreover, this specific pair stands out as the inaugural shoe showcasing Michael Jordan's passion for cars, a theme masterfully brought to life by the esteemed Nike designer Tinker Hatfield.

The inner booty sleeve, rubber tongue, and lace lock became the emblem of Air Jordan 6, illuminating the essence that captivated the massive fan base of AJ6. Virgil Abloh, a revolutionary fashion designer, publically appreciated his love for this distinctive sneaker pair.

Like any other Air Jordan sneaker, this pair is quite costly, as it is their resell value. So, here are five best Air Jordan 6 sneakers that can be sold in the secondary market at 5X prices.

From Travis Scott to Carmine iteration: 5 best Air Jordan 6 sneakers that sell for more than 5x their value

1) Travis Scott X Air Jordan 6

The Travis Scott x AJ6 iteration stands out as another distinctive addition to the shoe line, boasting various captivating colorways that elevate its robust aesthetics. Particularly, its olive green colorway, complemented by its black tongue, offers an eye-catching appeal. The utilization of a leather upper not only contributes to its durability but also enhances its overall look and feel.

Featuring a vibrant orange Jumpman logo and lace lock, this sneaker made its debut in the sneaker world in 2019, accompanied by a price tag of $250. Remarkably, as of today, its reselling value surpasses its initial retail cost, underscoring its enduring appeal and market demand.

2) Air Jordan 6 Infrared

Air Jordan 6 Infrared falls within the retro category and was reintroduced to the sneaker scene in 2014. Its distinctive design and captivating color combination set it apart as a standout pair. The presence of a black spoiler and a perforated design amplifies its quintessential elements, while the striking red lining accentuates the intricacies of the overall design.

Following its 2014 release, the sneaker saw a resurgence in 2019, commanding a price of $200 at the time. Interestingly, in the secondary market, enthusiasts can obtain a significantly higher price upon selling due to its enduring popularity and demand.

3) Air Jordan 6 " Brazil pack"

In an homage to the 2014 World Cup champion, Brazil, Air Jordan reintroduced the 'Brazil pack' colorway. The unique color palette graces the leather silhouette, featuring a predominantly black design with carefully crafted perforations. The sole, however, adds a delightful dash of diversity to the design.

The black midsole, adorned with a multi-color panel design, exudes a vibrant and cheerful vibe, encapsulating the celebratory spirit of the World Cup. In the beginning, it was priced at $500, which has taken a hike in the secondary market.

4) Air Jordan 6 Carmine

Resembling the iconic Chicago colorway, the AJ6 Carmine stands out as one of the best-selling sneakers within the shoe line. The harmonious blend of red and white hues exudes a sense of elegance, capturing attention effortlessly.

Its leather silhouette not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also guarantees extra durability, making it a practical and stylish choice for sneaker enthusiasts. In 2021, this elegant pair was introduced for $190, which definitely takes a hike in the secondary market.

5) Air Jordan 6 'September Blue'

In the realm of Air Jordan 6 colorways, the 'Sports Blue' reigns as one of the most expensive sneakers. Initially introduced in 1991, this colorway was a part of the retro shoe pack that saw a highly anticipated comeback in 2014, captivating sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The sneaker effortlessly encapsulates elegance with its predominantly white composition, subtlety accented with touches of blue. The addition of a black spoiler and collar elevates it to an outstanding piece.

The beauty lies in its minimalistic aesthetics, where the simple white silhouette and thoughtful perforated design come together, adding a touch of refinement to the overall appeal. During its release, the sneaker price was less than $150, while its resell value was more than $1000 in recent dates.

Air Jordan has been dear among sneakerheads due to its unique design, premium silhouette, and the spirit of the Jordan. Mostly, these sneaker enthusiasts buy these shoes as a luxury investment as a subtle pair of worn shoes can bring at least 5x of the retail value. So, the aforementioned list of 5 AJ 6 sneakers can be treated as the apple of the eye for the high reselling value.