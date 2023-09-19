Nike Dunk High "Multi-Color" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to make waves throughout the footwear industry by releasing multiple makeovers upon its signature silhouette.

The Swoosh label has focused on the Dunk sneaker model by launching iconic color schemes over different iterations of the silhouette, including Dunk High, Dunk Low, SB Dunk, DUNK EMB, etc.

To further increase the catalog, the Swoosh label has introduced the Dunk High "Multi-Color" sneakers. The silhouette comes clad in multiple hues, which give a subtle yet neutral vibe, perfect for the Fall season. The Dunk High silhouette has been in a continued rotation for the year 2023.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk High "Multi-Color" colorway hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNRKS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High "Multi-Color" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Multi-Color" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label began its journey in 1964, however, it was in 1985 that the brand flourished with iconic sneaker models including the Dunk. The silhouette was designed by the Swoosh brand's veteran, Peter Moore, for the hardwood basketball courts. Over time, the design has proven to be a chameleon and has been re-iterated in many forms for both lifestyle and skateboarding sub-categories.

The sneaker has also earned the status of being streetwear's epitome in terms of the sneakerhead community. The silhouette was quick to gain popularity, especially amongst basketball and collegiate communities, due to its clean look and comfort.

The model was heavily associated with the collegiate communities as it took over multiple team colors and university colors. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community — skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest sneaker Dunk High "Multi-Color" comes clad in a "Deep Jungle / University Gold / Light Silver / University Blue" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The University Blue hue can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, heel counters, and the "Nike Air" branding upon the tongue tags.

The Deep Jungle colorway is added to the overlays on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and profile swooshes on the lateral sides. The Deep Jungle color contrasts with the University Gold emphasis on the swooshes on the medial profile. Finally, bright silver accented the central panels of the shoes to offer a neutral touch.

The light silver hue is further placed upon the plain cotton laces. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and deep jungle rubber outsoles. The shoe's most prominent feature is that both the medial and lateral swooshes are doused in opposite tones, one of which is dark green and another is vibrant yellow.

The Dunk "Multi-Color" sneakers are expected to be released in grade school sizes for $105 and pre-school sizes for $85 during Holiday 2023.