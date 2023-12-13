5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan retro releases in December 2023

In December 2023, some of the most anticipated Nike Air Jordan shoes have hit the market or are confirmed to do so. Nike Air Jordan has been a prominent and trustworthy basketball footwear brand for decades, and their retro releases continue to draw attention from both collectors and casual fans alike.

This month, the world is ready to witness the launch of some truly iconic models that pay homage to the rich legacy of the Air Jordan brand. From reimagined classics to bold new colorways, these sneakers are not just footwear but pieces of history.

As we delve into the details of these releases, each model stands out with its own unique appeal, echoing the greatness of Michael Jordan himself.

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan retro releases in December 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude' Sneakers

Nike Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude' Sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude', released on December 9, 2023, for $230, marks a high point in Jordan Brand's 2023 campaign. It’s a testament to Michael Jordan’s winning heritage that continues to drive sales and conversations among sneaker enthusiasts. These sneakers embody a blend of nostalgia and innovation.

Featuring sizing for Men, Women, and Kids, the 'Gratitude' 11s offer a widespread appeal. The positive customer response since their early shock drop indicates their significance. Made available on Nike SNKRS, these sneakers are a must-have for collectors, especially those looking for a unique twist on the classic 'DMP' AJ11 design.

2) Nike Air Jordan 2 Low 'Italy' Sneakers

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low 'Italy' Sneakers (Image via Nike)

Following its Italian origins, the Air Jordan 2 Low 'Italy' is set to release on December 16 for $182.01. This model celebrates the unique fashion-forward approach of the mid-80s, mirroring Michael Jordan's evolving personal style.

Designed by legendary footwear designers Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore, the AJ2 Low boasts features like neatly aligned perforations and intricate piping. The 'White/Fire Red' colorway and the craftsmanship that harks back to its Italian roots make this sneaker a blend of sports heritage and high fashion.

3) Nike Air Jordan 3 'Midnight Navy' Sneakers

Air Jordan 3 'Midnight Navy' Sneakers (Image via Nike)

Available on December 31 for $200.00, the Air Jordan 3 'Midnight Navy' is a masterpiece of design. It updates Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design with a fresh color-blocking, featuring Midnight Navy against a white and Cement Grey backdrop.

This edition, suitable for the whole family, pays tribute to the past while looking forward. The signature elephant print, a hallmark of the Jordan 3 since 1988, adds a contemporary twist to this classic design, making it a must-have for fans of the series.

4) Nike Air Jordan 14 'Black/White' Sneakers

Air Jordan 14 'Black/White' Sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 14 'Black/White', releasing on December 20 for $200, is a tribute to the last shoe worn by Michael Jordan as a Chicago Bull. It sticks to the iconic black/white/red palette, featuring a full black suede upper, white midsole, and red accents. This model, part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2023 line-up, represents a fine balance between nostalgia and modern style, making it an indulgence for adult sneaker fans.

5) Air Jordan 1 High Craft 'Celadon' Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 High Craft 'Celadon' Sneakers (Image via Nike)

Finally, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft 'Celadon', releasing on December 23 for $180, is a standout addition to this year's holiday lineup. Featuring a White leather base with Olive suede overlays and Mandarin Orange accents, this sneaker is a festival of colors and comfort.

The Coconut Milk mesh foam-padded tongues and midsole add to its appeal, making it an exceptional value for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

December 2023 is a monumental month for sneaker enthusiasts, with the best upcoming Nike Air Jordan retro releases offering something for everyone. Whether you’re a collector or just appreciate the art of sneaker design, these releases are not to be missed.

Available at select Jordan Brand retailers and online via Nike.com, each of these sneakers brings its unique story and style to the forefront, continuing the legacy of Michael Jordan in the world of footwear.