Air Jordan 1 Low “Embroidered” shoes: Everything we know so far

Another fresh Air Jordan 1 Low colorway recently surfaced online as part of Air Jordan’s 2024 launch roster. This newest variation is dubbed “Embroidered.” The shoe features white underlays with rich chocolate brown and blue accents.

The “Embroidered” Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers are expected to be released within the next few weeks of 2024, as mentioned by Sneaker News. It is important to acknowledge that the Swoosh label conceals the precise date of the launch. According to reports, they will be offered by Nike’s online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and the merchants affiliated with Nike.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Embroidered” shoes feature chocolate brown leather overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Even though the Retro High OG and High 85 compositions of the AJ1 keep receiving the majority of the media attention, the Jumpman brand is inconspicuously working with the mid-and low-top versions of Michael Jordan’s first iconic basketball shoe.

The next drop to arrive is a spring-ready pack with a stylish set of embroidered variations that flow around the silhouette on all sides. A chocolate brown and sky blue coloring is featured on the most recent iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low, which initially arrived in a mid-top edition.

A more uniform appearance of the dark brown color can be seen throughout the low top, which extends from the heel counter to the side patch and the mudguard. The uppers of these sneakers are perfectly complimented with bold black lace fasteners.

Additionally, the foundational layer of silky leather stays loyal to its white surface, which enables the design of the swooshes and winged emblem to stand out in baby blue tones. The white midsole is glued to the comparable chocolate brown outer sole units, rounding out the sneaker.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue sections (Image via Nike)

The Jumpman label’s official site underlines the origins and glorious past of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Embroidered” sneakers that will be launched in the coming weeks. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts who desire to own a pair are advised to frequent Nike’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for regular alerts on the launch of these shoes.

In addition to the low-top colorway, Jordan Brand will launch an “Embroidered” version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette. This rendition will be dropped via Nike’s online and offline locations, the SNKRS app, and its connected vendors. They are expected to be sold for $125 per pair.