Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low model plans to introduce a plethora of iterations in the sneaker market that have appeared online in recent weeks. The most recent one to join this list is the “Gorge Green” iteration of the stated model. This latest iteration of AJ1 Low will be decked in a Black/Gorge Green-Varsity Red-Sail color palette.

An initial mockup image that portrays the shoe that is now being discussed was recently made public by a number of Jordan Brand insiders, including Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles.

Further, it has been reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources that the "Gorge Green" version of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be made accessible for purchase on June 24, 2024. These reports are preliminary in nature, and Jordan Brand has not yet issued an official statement on the public launch.

These sneakers will be made available for purchase through the SNKRS app, as well as through a select set of retailers and through both Nike's online and physical stores. They will be available for $140 each pair, in sizes that are exclusively for women.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” shoes are accented with hits of Varsity Red all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, exclusively for ladies in the "Gorge Green" colorway, will be offered during the summer of 2024. This brand-new product features a fashionable combination of colors, including Black, Gorge Green, Varsity Red, and Sail, and it exudes an air that is reminiscent of Gucci.

Although no photographs have been released so far, sneakerheads can anticipate that this Air Jordan 1 Low will have a full leather composition featuring openings on the toe box that allow air to circulate. Additionally, mesh tongues with a textile interior will be employed to provide additional comfort.

The sneaker is also anticipated to feature Gorge Green highlights, and Varsity Red will be employed on the tongue flaps, heel counters, and possibly even a set of lace fasteners that are imprinted with the "Nike Air" name. A sail midsole, which adds a touch of refinement to the layout, is the last component that brings the entire appearance to perfection.

The following are some of the ways in which Nike highlights the progression of this style, which is especially favored by Jordan Brand fans:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

It is anticipated that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Gorge Green" shoes will become available for purchase sometime in the following year.

For those who intend to purchase these sneakers, it is suggested that they keep a close eye on the Nike website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to obtain timely updates regarding the arrival of these sneakers.

The shoe manufacturer will offer a multitude of intriguing interpretations of the Air Jordan 1 Low model in the following year, including "Oxidized Green," "Barons," and "Year of the Dragon," to name just a few of them.