Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand already has a vast portfolio of Air Jordan 1 shoes lined up for the coming year, and most recently, this collection was joined by the Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” colorway. This shoe will be entirely decked in a White/Oxidized Green-Sail palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Oxidised Green" colorway is anticipated to release in August 2024, according to early sources from SneakerFiles and Sole Retriever. Note that the official word on the stated launch is still awaited from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers will be available for purchase at Nike, SNKRS, and other select retailers, online as well as in-store. The retail price is set at $140, and it is available in sizes that are female-specific.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” shoes are combined with gum outsoles

The distinctive Oxizidized Green shade, which initially gained popularity with the Air Jordan 14, is going to be highlighted throughout the year 2024. While Jordan Brand is already working on releasing an Air Jordan 4 Retro, the brand plans to put out an all-new Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG that will be designed specifically for women and will feature a similar theme.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Oxidized Green has become one of the most pristine variations, and is making its debut for the Fall 2024 season. White, oxidized green and sail are the colors that are featured on this set of AJ 1 Low OG sneakers, which is the second women's exclusive colorway of the shoe after the release of the UNC to Chi back in the summer of the previous year.

The Swoosh logo on the tongue tag, the back heel tab, and the sides of this shoe—whose top is made completely of white leather—are highlighted in oxidized green. The layout is completed with a clean white midsole that is placed on top of a gum rubber outer sole unit that is entirely gum.

The official website of Swoosh mentions the humble starting point of the AJ1 sneaker as well as the historical context in which it was created. The website mentions:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Oxidized Green” shoes that will be accessible in the coming year. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes are urged to stay tuned to Nike's online site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to this, Jordan Brand has planned many more releases for the coming year, including "Mocha," "Shadow," "Year of the Dragon," and others. All these sneakers will be launched via the online and physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering labels.