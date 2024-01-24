Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

A pair of Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE sneakers, formerly reserved for players, have made their way online, according to Jordan Brand insiders like Zsneakerheadz, who broke the news that the brand will be selling the previously limited 2023 edition to consumers.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE shoes are anticipated to hit the market sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from @Zsneakerheadz and other sources. Note that the official word from Jordan Brand on this release is still awaited.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail stores.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE sneakers

Here's another look at the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University sneakers (Image via Instagram/@englishsole)

The "Howard University" PE version of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be made available to the general public.

According to rumors from zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, such a premium sneaker will at long last be made accessible to the public. This variation of the AJ1 Low was initially introduced in 2023 as an exclusive design for the prestigious Howard University.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE is a sneaker that pays a significant tribute to the vibrant history as well as aesthetics of the university. The upper body of the footwear is made of excellent undyed suede, while the bottom is made of natural and exquisite materials.

Broken toppings in the unique red color of Howard University enrich the shoe's upper with a sense of energy and collegiate pride, adding a strong contrast to the raw foundation structure of the shoe. The intricate nature of the layout is further emphasized by safari-texture Swoosh embellishments in a deep blue color, which are the ideal complement to the red and undyed suede.

The care given to minute details that are characteristics of the Air Jordan brand is displayed here in a way that represents the distinctive personality of Howard University and demonstrates the extravagant blend of materials and colors that are used.

In addition to being attractive on the outside, the inside of the footwear features a superior quilted satin lining that provides both elegance and ease. The design of the Howard University insignia is seen on the insoles of the sneakers. It is a tribute to the history of the institution as well as the beginnings of the shoe.

The forefoot tiny Swooshes are a design element that is understated but has a significant impact.

A straightforward sail sole component and a light gum rubber outsole are the finishing touches that bring this stunning sneaker to its full potential.

Nike stresses the historical basis of the AJ1 basketball silhouette in the following way:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 1 Low OG Howard University PE sneakers that will be accessible later in the year.

