Nike Dunk Low “Team Red Croc” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low “Team Red Croc” shoes recently emerged online, making it another addition to an already extensive 2024 Dunk Low launch roster. This shoe will be completely dressed in a Phantom/Dark Team Red-Sail-Gum Light Brown palette.

Sometime in April 2024, the Nike Dunk Low “Team Red Croc” colorway is anticipated to enter the shoe market, as per preliminary reports of Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the official launch date is currently under covers, therefore, stay tuned.

Reportedly, these pairs will be available for purchase from Nike, the SNKRS app, and other select stores both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $135, and it will be dropped in women’s exclusive sizes.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low “Team Red Croc” shoes

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Considering that it was initially designed as a basketball shoe, the Nike Dunk Low has had remarkable development since. At this moment in time, it has become a cultural emblem that is strongly rooted in the setting of streetwear. The change can be observed by a wide variety of different hues and designs that are creative.

The "Patent Croc" pack, which features superb fake croc leather embellishments, is the most recent addition to this collection of products offered. Swoosh has already introduced hues like Gorge Green, Ale Brown, and Black to the Patent Croc family, and now they are introducing another member to the family: Dark Team Red. This theme will also be applied to the Air Max 1, in addition to these Dunks.

The Dunk Low silhouette has been updated with a new rendition that features an amalgamation of different colors and textures.

The top is constructed out of a combination of shiny leather, a faux croc print, and leather that is both smooth and immaculate. The toe, the midfoot, and the collar are all covered in silky leather, which creates a stunning contrast against the sail-colored background.

Take closer look at heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

These additions, which are adorned with a rich dark team red, provide a lovely contrast to the neutral background. The lace set, the Swoosh, and the heel tab are all done in a darker shade of team red, with the intention of making a strong visual impact.

In order to provide an element of sophistication and a sense of richness to the overall layout, the tongue is embellished with a gold Nike emblem. The sail midsole as well as the gum rubber outsole are included in the package, ensuring that its entire look is refined and uncluttered.

Team Swoosh sheds light on the roots of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Team Red Croc” shoes that is expected to be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Dunk enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay connected with Nike’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.