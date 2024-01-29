Fans acknowledge Gaurav Gupta’s Paris Fashion Week 2024 Haute Couture collection: “It's absolutely ethereal”

Gaurav Gupta, the Indian fashion designer, unveiled his spring-summer collection at the Paris Fashion Week on January 25, portraying Indian culture through clothing. The collection endorses some exquisite clothing pieces that left fans awestruck.

The collection, named Aarohanam, embarks on the journey from nothingness to enlightenment. The designer displayed his perception through different colors while the embellishment of the snake kept the spirit on. The collection was distinguished by the exquisitely detailed bridal gown and the cutouts featuring symbolic accents.

The fans love the collection and flooded their appreciation on social media. A user named @pradapearll tweeted,

Other comments from the fans are etched below.

Fans applauded Gaurav Gupta's collection from Paris Fashion Week 2024

Gaurav Gupta presented his latest collection which was inspired by spiritual concepts and named the collection "Aarohanam" which is a Sanskrit word. On the official website, Gaurav introduced the collection with these words,

"Aarohanam is ascension. A Sanskrit word that has a deep spiritual significance marking the journey of a being from the gross to the subtle, from solid to sublime, from darkness to light. This phenomenon inspires the collection. It portrays elevation from reason to innocence, letting go of every construct to become one with the natural design of existence."

The website further mentions:

"Much like the movement of a snake’s journey as it sheds old skin to emerge anew, reborn. It is reflective of the concept of kundalini - the coiled snake that rests dormant at the base of our spines till it is awakened by the power of deep meditation and intent. That is when the curtain of illusion lifts, the chakras open and the flame ignites."

Through the deep spiritual meaning, the designer showcased an assortment of collections. The black sleek gown with cutouts at the center and the chakra embellishments appeared one of the best pieces from the collection.

Apart from that, the golden breastplate was the enticing one. The golden touches in sleek black exuded a luxurious luster. An ensemble, crafted in black with sky-blue cascading pleats seamlessly embodied the concept of ascending.

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

The tweets from the fashion enthusiasts showcased how much they loved the collection. While someone has said that they are obsessed with the collection, another one said that Gaurav never disappoints.

Aside from X, the plethora of lovely remarks on Instagram demonstrate how much fans loved the concept and counted it as one of the most coveted pieces.

fans love Gaurav Gupta's spiritual collection at Paris Fashion Week ( Image via @hautelemode)

fans love Gaurav Gupta's spiritual collection at Paris Fashion Week ( Image via @Gauravgupta/ Instagram)

When a fan commented that the collection was stunning, another fan remarked that silence must be heard. Looking at the comments, it seemed fans feel delighted with the collection, sharing a big nod to the clothing pieces.

