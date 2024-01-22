Fans express disappointment over Givenchy FW24 Paris Fashion Week men’s collection: “Really uninspired and dull” 

Givenchy FW24 exhibited its Fall-Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week on the second day of the event, at Le Salons, Avenue George V. The whole Givenchy FW24 collection reportedly took inspiration from Hubert de Givenchy, the founder of the brand.

The collection included a teddy jacket, trousers, bags, scarves, and so on. The brand posted the snaps of the collection on its official Instagram account. Fans, however, did not seem impressed by the same.

An Instagram user, @brookscorrigan commented that the collection was dull and uninspired, hinting that the Givenchy FW24 collection did not get a nod of approval from the audience.

@brookscorrigan noted "Really uninspired and dull" to the collection ( Image via @Givenchy/ Instagram)

Fans think that the Givenchy FW24 collection is boring

Givenchy, the French fashion house, announced the departure of its former creative director, Matthew Williams, in December 2023. The latest collection was the reworked version of the archival pieces of the brand's founder's wardrobe, as Givenchy shared in its website.

The fashion house thus crafted the latest collection by digging into its founder Hubert de Givenchy's collection. Among all the clothing elements from the collection, the one that attracted the most attention was the blouse Blanche, one of the most famous pieces of Hubert.

Other items of the collection include formal coats with cut armholes, another signature silhouette of the founder. Hair embellishments, cat eye graphics, and sterling wool are some of the ubiquitous elements of the collection.

Fans, however, reacted to the collection by sharing their dissatisfaction. The comment section of the brand's official Instagram account was flooded with their remarks, many of whom called for the brand to bring back its former creative director, Matthew Williams.

Fans showcase disappointment with the Givenchy FW24 collection ( Image via @Givenchy/ Instagram)

Fans showcase disappointment with the Givenchy FW24 collection ( Image via @Givenchy/ Instagram)

Fans showcase disappointment with the Givenchy FW24 collection ( Image via @Givenchy/ Instagram)

However, some comments appreciating the collection could also be seen. One of the fans noted that due to the absence of one particular creative director, the Givenchy collection is the collaboration of various in-house designers, which means the collection is the compilation of various minds.

Some fans appreciate the collection ( Image via @Givenchy/ Instagram)

An overall analysis of the reactions to Givenchy's collection reveals mixed reactions, with most comments leaning towards the negative, indicating that this season's attires could not leave a significant mark on fashion enthusiasts.