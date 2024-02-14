Michael Kors New York Fashion Week FW24 collection wins the internet: “This show was everything and more” 

Michael Kors ran the fashion parade to showcase his FW24 collection, introducing luxury fashion with a different perspective. The star-studded show was staged on February 13, 2024, and was filled with an assortment of fashion elements, garnering appreciation from fans.

The global ambassador of MK, the K-pop idol Dahyun, wasat the show, accompanied by Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Nisha Maria Johnny, and more. The show introduced the collection by blending the quintessential fashion elements with elegance, offering elements with basic colors like black, grey, white, etc.

Fans reacted to the pieces with positive feedback, while the social media team of luxury fashion label Michael Kors uploaded some snaps of the fashion show. It took no time to garner reactions and comments from fans.

Fashion enthusiasts love the collection. One user, named @techdotcom, remarked, "This show was everything and more."

The pictures were filled with several other comments, which are etched below.

Fans love the Fall Winter 2024 collection of Michael Kors

The designer presented the collection by infusing opulent simplicity and introduced them by writing captions,

"For his Fall/Winter 2024 Michael Kors Collection, Michael juxtaposed the sharp, sculptural tailoring and languid lingerie dressing of the ‘30s with the streamlined luxury of the ‘90s and the laid-back casual attitude of today."

The show was inaugurated by Julia Nobis, the Australian model who wore a pencil skirt with a slit. The designer paired it with a double-breasted blazer in a dark grey hue and designed it in an hourglass structure. The styling continues with pointy pumps and a minuscule handbag, accentuating the formal fashion.

Furthermore, the fashion parade exhibits knee-length pants paired with a blazer in the tan shade. While the collection includes an assortment of formal fashion elements, the winter clothing pieces were visible enough.

Michael Kors added a long, sleek, satin dress with floor-kissing length, layered with the long coat with asymmetric fur embellishment. One of the notable models in the plus size section, Paloma Elsesser, showcased her modeling prowess by wearing a black knee-length black dress, which was designed with a thigh-high slit. The luxe appeal was created with a black trench coat and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans love the FW24 collection of Michael Kors ( Image via Instagram/@michaelkors)

Fans' reactions to the collection appeared pretty positive. While most fans considered the collection luxurious and classic, some described it as stunning.

Blake Lively stunned fans in this show with her four pieces of clothes in giraffe prints. Brand ambassador Dahyun also exuded a modish look with a tan-hued tailored dress and matching bag.

The show, however, turned out to be one of the integral shows among fashion parades of other luxury labels in New York Fashion Week 2024. The designer presented the clothing elements that underscored the formal, classic fashion to shiny and furry ensembles, which were exhibited with a fresh perspective.

