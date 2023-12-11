13 best 80s fashion outfits for Men 2023

80s fashion trends took a resurgence in 2023, transmitting the archival pieces into the trending wardrobe. This decade was a golden period in the creative world as several new aspects of music and fashion were born during this time.

In this decade, the clothing industry became more vibrant and focused on the "excess is cool" mantra, accentuating the bold silhouette and colors. The launch of Polo shirts by Ralph Lauren became a buzzword, setting the 80s fashion. Also, Micheal Jackson's red glossy jacket accentuated a new genre in vogue.

In the 80s, preppy fashion was quite popular, enhancing the sporty look. The varsity jacket and a pair of chinos elevated the casual appearance, while the tailored suit became a staple among formal attires. When Tom Cruise adorned the puffy jacket along with an aviator, 80s men took a new way to express bold expressions through silhouettes.

Recently, male wardrobes have seen some fashion elements, emphasizing the 80s fashion in men. So, the Sportskeeda team has picked some outfits to slay in the 80s trend.

Best 80s fashion outfits for men

1) Polo Tee shirt

Polo tee shirts are timeless, a prime element of the old-money trend. However, this outfit can enhance 80s fashion in men.

2) The baggy sweater

A baggy jumper or sweater can ease the 80s trend in the men's wardrobe. The baggy sweaters can be worn with any bottoms, creating different styles and aesthetics.

3) Bomber jackets

Tom Cruise's puffy bomber jackets are finally back, redefining the 80s trend in male fashion. The puffy jackets are pretty adaptable in winter fashion.

4) Structured tailored suit

A structured tailored suit, another vintage piece, is a men's formal wardrobe staple. Wide-legged pants and oversized blazers, paired with tee shirts instead of shirts and ties, were the primary elements of the trend.

5) Varsity Jacket

One of the 80s fashion elements was the Varsity jacket, enhancing the prep style. It can be matched with chinos or straight jeans.

6) Sweatshirts

An oversized sweatshirt with big graphics was quite ubiquitous in the '80s, one of the favored fashion elements of Beasty Boys or Run DMC. It is one of the trending outfits these days, too.

7) Hawaiian Shirts

The Hawaiian shirts were often seen on the movie detectives, masquerading as the general public. Those floral prints on the eye-soothing colored shirts took an incarnation. Several celebrities, including G-eazy and Justin Bieber, often donned these shirts.

8) Double Denim

The combination of denim pants and a jacket, which used to be an essential clothing item in the 80s, seems quite trendy nowadays. Now, it is another fashion staple, accentuating the double-denim fashion trend.

9) Pleated Pants

With K-fashion's surge in popularity, pleated pants made another return in 2023. A loose-fit pleated pant provides a dapper look, enhancing the 80s fashion trend.

10) Leather Jacket

Nothing can beat the allure of a leather jacket to create a bad-boy look. Now, it is a fashion element one can embrace to adopt the 80s fashion.

11) High Top Sneakers

The high-top sneakers were some of the most worn shoes in the 80s, taking inspiration from the basketball court. High-top sneakers are returning as several sneaker juggernauts are launching more such sneakers.

12) Graphics Tee shirts

Oversized graphic tee shirts have become a fashion staple, accentuating comfort over fashion. Wearing oversized graphics tee shirts defines the androgynous fashion, equally famous among women.

13) Tracksuits

In 2023, comfort gets a special space before fashion, and donning a pair of athleisure tracksuits metamorphoses into a staple silhouette. Among men, wearing a tracksuit was quite common. Even the sports shorts were ubiquitous.

The re-incarnation of 80s fashion accentuated some wardrobe elements like pleated pants, tracksuits, and high-top sneakers, while some hues became more ubiquitous this year. Red becomes a staple while the accent of fluorescent shade, a.k.a neon colors, shines in the fashion enthusiasts' wardrobe.