"Ready to go to the soup kitchen for a hot meal": Justin Bieber's outfit at Hailey Bieber's Krispy Kreme event comes under fire

Canadian singer Justin Bieber was criticized online after he appeared in a casual outfit at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode event. On August 28, the 29-year-old star appeared in a New York City outlet of Krispy Kreme for the launch of Hailey's latest Rhode item, a limited edition peptide lip treatment which was inspired by the bakery company's strawberry glaze donut.

In the pictures that went viral, the Baby singer pulled up to the event wearing a gray jacket and shorts and completed the look with white socks, yellow Crocs, and a pink trucker cap. As opposed to Justin's casual look, Hailey Bieber dressed in a red mini strapless dress by Ermanno Scervino and paired it with Maison Ernest red high heels.

While Hailey changed three outfits to promote her new product, Justin chose loungewear and appeared at the Big Apple for the day.

However, the viral pictures of the duo pulling up to the location shocked several fans about Justin Bieber's outfit choice, and one of them said:

X users react to Justin Bieber's outfit at Haley Bieber's Rhode event

After the pictures of Justin Bieber attending Hailey Bieber's Rhode event in New York City's Krispy Kreme wearing loungewear went viral, X users were shocked. Several users slammed the Favorite Girl singer for not dressing up appropriately for the situation. Others pointed out that the duo always dress in the opposite way whenever they are attending any event, and felt sorry for Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber supported Hailey Bieber for her event on social media

Although Justin Bieber was slammed online for not dressing according to the occasion, the Yummy singer took to his Instagram handle to show support for his wife Hailey at the Krispy Kreme outlet.

Sharing a carousel of pictures for his "baby girl," Justin stood leaning back against a wall. The photos show the duo casually chatting with Krispy Kreme employees at the counter.

In another picture, Hailey's new goods were packed in boxes that looked like a picnic spread, with a red plaid blanket and a wicker basket. Between the items and the box, there was a glass of strawberries.

As of writing, Justin Bieber has not commented on the backlash over his outfit at Hailey Bieber's Rhode event.