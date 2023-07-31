ARMYs shocked as BTS Jung Kook’s Inkigayo broadcast photocard is put on sale for nearly 2000 USD

With BTS’ Jung Kook being the current holder of K-pop’s most expensive photocard yet (Butterful Night fan event lucky draw version), it seems that there’s another legendary broadcast photocard of the idol that will soon rise to claim the top spot. The 25-year-old Golden Maknae gave gifts to fans who attended the Inkigayo recording on July 30, 2023, for his official debut single Seven.

Among the many heartfelt gifts that the Seven singer prepared for fans was a limited edition broadcast photocard - which was created and distributed only to the small number of fans who get lucky enough to watch the music show recording in person.

On July 31, 2023, a tweet by user @9795carrt went viral in the ARMY fandom for selling the photocard at 93,000 philippine peso or approximately 1,689 USD. Fans had surprising and mixed reactions to the cost, as they expressed their astonishment at the gift being sold at a supremely expensive price.

BTS Jung Kook’s limited edition Inkigayo broadcast photocard for Seven gets an exorbitant sale value

With BTS being the most popular K-pop group, it comes as no surprise that the members take up seven spots out of the top 10 most expensive photocards in the K-pop industry. The collectible value of photocards has seen a sudden boost in recent years as Korean pop music went international.

Racing to possibly secure the top position of the most costly photocard is Jung Kook’s broadcast photocard given to attendees at the Inkigayo recording for Seven on July 30, 2023. As fans gushed over the beauty of the selfie, they were also taken aback at the retail cost some attendees had applied to it.

Broadcast and lucky draw photocards hold high value as they are usually created in small numbers. The former is especially only created for the one who gets the opportunity to attend the broadcast (aka music show recordings). Majority of music shows reportedly only cater to approximately 300-400 audience members. These include fans of different artists as well since several K-pop idols’ promotional activities usually clash.

Despite knowing the high-value of BTS and Jung Kook, Inkigayo’s broadcast photocard of the idol going up to nearly 2,000 USD had fans shocked. One fan also mentioned that they saw the same photocard being sold for 5,000 USD on Instagram.

While many ARMYs understood thewish to get their hands on the adorable photocard of Jung Kook, they also mentioned that the prices were exorbitant. Some even expressed their discomfort stating that since the photocard was given as a gift, it was “disrespectful” of them to sell it.

Meanwhile, the most expensive photocard in the K-pop industry currently is of Jung Kook’s Butterful Night fan event lucky draw photocard. On eBay, the photocard was listed for 3,790.50 USD at the time of writing. However, with Seven being the singer’s official solo debut, it seems that the Inkigayo photocard may as well take over the current rank holder.

In other news, BTS’ Jung Kook revealed that he will be releasing another single and a mini album in November this year.