Lee Soo-man’s photocard at SMTOWN LIVE 2022 sells out and even NCT’s Taeyong wants it

Fans attending the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Suwon concert found a unique photocard sold out that no one had imagined before: SM Entertainment’s founder Lee Soo-man.

Next to the automatic Photocard AR machine was a board that showed the audience all available photocards of SM Entertainment artists. It had all the idols under the agency noted in the order of their debuts. However, a picture of Lee Soo-man was printed before H.O.T’s KANGTA.

The photocard AR machine was like a lottery slot machine that would draw exclusive photocards at random. Though netizens had mixed responses to it, what was amusing was that Lee Soo-man’s photocard sold out faster than a majority of idols’ cards.

klau 🌝 东 @kokokbop why tf is there even a lee soo man photocard 🤡 imagine getting that in the ar slot machine why tf is there even a lee soo man photocard 🤡 imagine getting that in the ar slot machine 💀 https://t.co/5l1sQdInF0

Fans believe that it was because of NCT’s Taeyong. On the texting app, Bubble, he mentioned that he was looking for Lee Soo-man’s photocard and asked fans to “transfer” it to him.

Love,XoeyJay @__JeongJayYong



TY Please #TAEYONG #태용버블 #툥블답장 Taeyong said, “im looking for lee soo man’s photocard, is there anyone who can transfer it?”TY Please Taeyong said, “im looking for lee soo man’s photocard, is there anyone who can transfer it?” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭TY Please😂😂😂 #TAEYONG #태용버블 #툥블답장 https://t.co/zhmytXBWGl

SMTOWN LIVE 2022: Lee Soo-man’s photocard becomes a hot rage as an NCT member starts search

gin 🐣 @soft4leeteuk twitter.com/soft4leeteuk/s… gin 🐣 @soft4leeteuk



leeteuk with his lady mango pc and kyuhyun with siwon (?) in one pc ??? THERE'S ALSO LEE SOO MAN PC ㅠㅠ #SUPERJUNIOR SMTOWN AR PHOTO CARDleeteuk with his lady mango pc and kyuhyun with siwon (?) in one pc ??? THERE'S ALSO LEE SOO MAN PC ㅠㅠ #SUPERJUNIOR SMTOWN AR PHOTO CARDleeteuk with his lady mango pc and kyuhyun with siwon (?) in one pc ??? THERE'S ALSO LEE SOO MAN PC ㅠㅠ https://t.co/xsfvskrKTB and this is how it works, lucky if you draw the lee soo man photo card and this is how it works, lucky if you draw the lee soo man photo card 😭 twitter.com/soft4leeteuk/s… https://t.co/iO9fsYeK8H

The latest SMTOWN LIVE 2022 brought forth a magnificent and unforgettable night for SM artists and their fans. KANGTA, BoA, SHINee, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa and even SM Rookies, the pre-debut team, took to the stage to deliver memorable performances.

There were multiple things that added to the excitement: AI filters, an LED giving fan chant lessons, a trivia quiz by KANGTA, random cover dance events and an AR photocard machine. The AR photocard machine became the highlight of SMTOWN LIVE 2022. Instead of a majority of K-pop idols’ photocards, the one photocard that got sold out was of Lee Soo-man, the agency’s founder.

NCT’s Taeyong was not far away from getting his hands on the rare Lee Soo-man photocard. The idol told fans on Bubble that he was searching for it and later posted photos on his Instagram story with the rare card in his hands.

Fans believe that Taeyong’s messages for getting a Lee Soo-man photocard was the reason behind it getting sold out.

Gabby 🏎 2 BADDIES @jcctarotea You’re telling me Lee Soo Man had his own photo card and it sold out? I actually wish I was still asleep. You’re telling me Lee Soo Man had his own photo card and it sold out? I actually wish I was still asleep.

What are photocards?

♡ @iIovephildunphy i miss the joy of collecting kpop merch :( the album the photocards the exciting feeling opening a parcel getting scared of my pc pulls trading with oomfs ☹️🤍 i miss the joy of collecting kpop merch :( the album the photocards the exciting feeling opening a parcel getting scared of my pc pulls trading with oomfs ☹️🤍 https://t.co/dM8lfecFUO

Photocards are collectible items in the K-pop industry introduced by the SMTOWN LIVE 2022 organizing company, SM Entertainment. The first-ever photocard was an idea from the agency for its first-gen boy group, TVXQ. It was released in 2007.

Photocards come in different shapes, sizes, and textures. These are exclusive photos of the idols that are included in the albums in random order. Since a K-pop idol group is filled with multiple members, getting one’s hands on a photocard of their bias (favorite) member’s photos is an exhilarating feeling for a fan.

|| Kpopalbumunbox || Let's Unbox Kpop || @kpopalbumunbox I LITERALLY JUST NOTICED THE BACKPRINTS OF THE PHOTOCARDS



EACH HAS THE ANIMAL THEY REPRESENT AHHHH I LITERALLY JUST NOTICED THE BACKPRINTS OF THE PHOTOCARDSEACH HAS THE ANIMAL THEY REPRESENT AHHHH https://t.co/5TDbrbWs96

The K-pop industry pumped it up with cards that have various rarity levels, such as photocards which are made in limited quantities and only given on special occasions (broadcast, streaming winners, fansigns, on-set events, pre-order benefits, etc.). They now remain a core part of the K-pop community.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava