What is the meaning of POB in the K-Pop world?

People new to the world of K-Pop encounter several words whose meanings are not initially apparent. POB is one such term. A POB is one of the most coveted items in the K-Pop community, and fans are often willing to bid high amounts to get their hands on a POB of their favorite idols.

One reason K-pop fans eagerly await new albums, apart from the incredible music, is the amount of merchandise that comes along with the music. In the age of Spotify and YouTube, the reason why K-Pop album sales often cross 2 million within a day, is due to the plethora of merch that comes along with it.

What is a POB?

Among the many objects that come along with an album is a POB. Although the word photobook doesn’t perfectly capture the essence of a POB, it is what comes closest. It can be described as a mini photo album, which contains pictures of all the members of the band. The reason why a POB is special is because the pictures are usually exclusive and are not easily available.

Along with a POB, fans are also often treated to a bunch of other exclusive merch, which include:

Photobook

CD

Photocards

Sticker Set

Lyrics Book

Poster

Although not all albums necessarily contain all, a majority accompanies most major albums.

Some lucky fans have shared exactly what the album contains, and the pictures are sure to make any lover of K-Pop envious.

SHINee: Usually their albums consists of photobook, cd, lyrics book, photocards, and poster. (Image Credits: Quora/ Essa Sucayan)

Seventeen: Photobook, cd, photocards, mini photobook (individual member), sticker set and poster (sticker set and poster for first press only). (Image Credits: Quora/ Essa Sucayan)

Stray Kids: Photobook, cd, photocards, and pob (usually mini photobook or sticker set or 4R individual member picture, first press only) and poster (FP)(Image Credits: Quora/ Essa Sucayan)

Twitter and other social media have become a thriving marketplace for K-Pop album merchandise, like POBs and Photocards. While only a lucky few manage to get their hands on albums before they sell out, others have to make do by bidding for the highest price.

kat 🌸 @d0ie96orders [usa go] Ateez Makestar POB Sets



- $10 per member set or $6 individual each

- price includes proxy fees

- ems/dom calculated later

- NOT ON HAND. Photo not mine

-will only purchase if 10/14 are claimed



all members except san are available



dm to claim!



- $10 per member set or $6 individual each

- price includes proxy fees

- ems/dom calculated later

- NOT ON HAND. Photo not mine

-will only purchase if 10/14 are claimed



all members except san are available



dm to claim! https://t.co/4gHWaX0rUR

Certain limited edition Album merchandise can go for as high as $1000, and given the status of these items in the K-Pop community, there is no dearth of buyers.

