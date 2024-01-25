7 Best Michael Kors bags to upgrade your collection

Michael Kors bags, proudly adorned with the MK badge, are a symbol of forward-thinking ready-to-wear fashion. With a fusion of simplicity and elegance, these handbags grace red carpets, adorn fashion magazines, and often dominate the ramp walks. More than symbols of opulence, Michael Kors bags are personal style statements, reflecting individuality.

Evolving through various styles, the brand's bags seamlessly blend chic and preppy aesthetics with edgier, trend-setting designs. With an extensive selection to navigate, choosing the perfect Michael Kors handbag becomes a mission in itself. To help fashion enthusiasts, here's a list of the seven best Michael Kors bags destined to elevate and enrich your collection.

7 best Michael Kors bags to look out for this season

1) Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Signature Logo Crossbody Bag

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via MK)

The Jet Set crossbody bag is a great offering from Michael Kors, seamlessly blending timeless elegance and contemporary flair. Crafted from logo-print canvas with polished gold-tone hardware, it exudes a sporty-chic appeal.

The bag is 9 inches wide, 5.75 inches high, and 2.25 inches deep. What sets apart this bag is a detachable case for Apple AirPods Pro, which is 3.5 inches wide, 3 inches high, and 1.5 inches deep, adding a modern touch and enhancing its practicality.

The interior reveals a thoughtful design with a back slip pocket and six card slots. Priced at $298, this crossbody bag seamlessly merges style and functionality for the fashion-forward individual.

2) Michael Kors Lillie Large Logo Shoulder Bag

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via MK)

The list of the best Michael Kors bags is incomplete without the Lillie Large Logo Shoulder Bag. Designed in a slouchy shape with Signature logo-print canvas, this carryall stands out with its polished gold-tone hardware.

This bag is 12.5 inches wide, 13.5 inches high, and 5 inches deep, offering ample space. With an 11-inch handle drop, it showcases a meticulously organized interior, featuring a back zip pocket, 2 back slip pockets, a center zip pocket, and 6 front slip pockets.

Magnetic snap fastening ensures security, making it an indispensable accessory. This Michael Kors bag can be bought for $458 from official MK stores and other select retailers.

3) Michael Kors Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel

Here's a closer look at the bag (Image via MK)

The Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel stands as a pragmatic yet iconic accessory, making an instant statement. Crafted from luxe leather in the sophisticated color "Luggage," this satchel boasts adjustable side gussets and a polished chain-link pendant for decorative charm.

Measuring 15.5 inches wide, 9.5 inches high, and 6 inches deep with a 5-inch handle drop, it provides a compartmented interior suitable for holding a laptop and a day's worth of essentials. The exterior features back and front snap pockets, enhancing its functionality. Priced at $224, this satchel from Michael Kors is a testament to practical luxury with gold-tone hardware.

4) Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Color-Block Saffiano Leather Satchel

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via MK)

The Marilyn Medium Color-Block Saffiano Leather Satchel exudes polished ease in a compact form. Constructed from Saffiano leather in a captivating colorway, it measures 11.25 inches wide, 8.25 inches high, and 5.5 inches deep.

The 4.5-inch handle drop adds to its versatility, while exterior details include back and front slip pockets. The interior reveals a lined compartment with a back zip pocket and two front slip pockets. Zip fastening ensures security for essentials, making it an ideal companion for those who appreciate refined style. At $298, this is one of the best Michael Kors bags that one can add to their collection.

5) Michael Kors Voyager Small Color-Block Logo Tote Bag

Here's another look at the bag (Image via MK)

The Voyager Small Color-Block Logo Tote Bags come in the eye-catching "Frch Blu Mlt" color. The logo-print twill with leather embellishments provides an air of refinement. This tote bag is 11.25 inches wide, 7.5 inches high, and 4.25 inches deep, with adjustable shoulder straps and gusset ties for daily adaptability.

The inside is well organized, with a rear zip pocket, two back slip pockets, a center zip tech section, and six front slip pockets. The handbag comes with a dust bag and promises timeless appeal. This stylish Michael Kors bag retails for $258 on Michael Kors' official website.

6) Michael Kors Mina Large Chain Shoulder Bag

Here's a detailed look at the bag (Image via MK)

Another great addition to the list of the best Michael Kors bags is the Mina Large Chain Shoulder Bag. This shoulder bag is available in the classic hues "Black" and "Cider" and is built out of a polyurethane mix with dazzling gold-tone hardware. Its inside is roomy, measuring 13.5 inches wide, 11.25 inches high, and 5.5 inches deep, with slip pockets in the rear and front.

The 100% polyester lining and snap closure contribute to its usefulness. The glossy chain embellishments provide a touch of glitz, making it an ideal accessory for a smooth transition from day to night. The Mina bag, priced at $139, is a great pocket-friendly fashion choice.

7) Michael Kors Slater Extra-Small Snake Embossed Leather Sling Pack

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via MK)

The Slater Extra-Small Snake Embossed Leather Sling Pack is the final bag on this list of the best Michael Kors bags. It's a tiny, distinctive version of the modern messenger bag. With dimensions of 9.75 inches in width, 6.25 inches in height, and 3.75 inches in depth, this sling bag is adorned with snake embroidery.

A touch of modest shine is added to its appearance by the silver-tone metal embellishments. This sling pack offers a great balance of usefulness and design, with an adjustable strap, an outside back zip pocket, and a polyester lining. At $149, it's a modern addition for individuals who want elegance without breaking the bank.

Those who appreciate good style could consider adding one of these seven Michael Kors bags to their wardrobe. Anyone looking to purchase one of these or other Michael Kors bags may do so at Michael Kors and other select outlets, both online and offline.

