7 Best Kate Spade bags to complete your stylish look

Kate Spade bags, renowned for their enduring allure and timeless designs, stand as iconic accessories in the world of fashion. Offering a wide range to choose from, these popular bags cater to diverse fashion tastes.

Embarking on its illustrious journey in 1993, the American luxury fashion design house was founded by Katherine Noel Brosnahan Spade and her husband, Andy Spade. Despite the loss of Kate Spade in 2018, her indelible legacy lives on through the designs that continue to grace the arms of women worldwide.

Whether one desires a petite, sophisticated handbag, a spacious tote for everyday elegance, or a unique and contemporary design, the Kate Spade bags range has something to fall in love with. Here is a list of the seven best Kate Spade bags to complete your distinctive look.

More details about the seven best Kate Spade bags

#1 Kate Spade Slice 3D Pizza Box Top-handle Bag

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via Kate Spade)

The Slice 3D Pizza Box Top-handle Bag is one of the most striking Kate Spade bags on the list. It is a chic rendition inspired by the New York slice. The bag comes in a "Multi" color scheme and is crafted from satin with patent leather trim. It boasts a microsuede lining, printed logo, and a secure hinge-lock closure.

Interior perks include a slip pocket, complemented by an optional and adjustable crossbody strap. Priced at $498, this bag is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Interested buyers can cop this piece from the official website of Kate Spade and other select retailers.

#2 Kate Spade Katy Colorblocked Medium Top-handle Bag

Here's a closer look at the bag (Image via Kate Spade)

The Katy Colorblocked Medium Top-handle Bag is a revamped version of the Katy bag featuring a polished top-handle design. Crafted in colorblocked textured leather, it elevates your style on days when you want to feel perfectly put together.

Constructed with textured leather and complemented by microsuede lining, the Katy bag is adorned with a plaque logo for a touch of sophistication. The top-handle design with a magnetic snap flap closure adds both style and functionality. Inside, an interior zip pocket and slip pocket are provided for organized storage.

The optional and adjustable crossbody strap caters to individual preferences. Priced at $398, the Katy Colorblocked Medium Top-handle Bag can be bought at official brand stores and other select retailers.

#3 Kate Spade Flower Monogram Manhattan Chenille Large Tote

Here's another look at one of the best Kate Spade bags(Image via Kate Spade)

This bag from the best Kate Spade bags list is a bold addition to the Spade Flower Jacquard collection. Created in collaboration with Limonta, an Italian textile mill with over a century of expertise, the chenille tote bag features oversized Spade Flower Monogram motifs. It offers a fresh take on the brand’s signature pattern.

Crafted with Spade flower chenille and faux leather trim, the tote features a faille lining and a plaque logo. The open top with a dog-clip closure adds both style and convenience. An organized space with an interior zip pocket and snap pocket can be found inside.

The tote comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, accommodating a bunch of gadgets and other stuff. Priced at $498, this tote makes a statement piece for the modern woman seeking style and functionality in one.

#4 Kate Spade Boxxy Crossbody

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via Kate Spade)

Boxxy, the magical cube of bags, comes in a stylish “Midnight Pine Multi” colorway. Crafted with smooth lambskin leather, it features a logo print faille lining.

The pinpinmount logo adds a signature touch to the exterior, while the crossbody design with a magnetic snap flap closure ensures security. Inside, we find an interior slip pocket and a zip pocket for efficient organization. The adjustable crossbody strap comes in handy on various occasions.

Priced at $475, Boxxy is a great choice for fashion-loving people.

#5 Kate Spade Expo Top-handle Bag

Here's another look at one of the best Kate Spade bags (Image via Kate Spade)

The Expo Top-handle Bag is crafted from smooth lamb leather in the striking “Lions Mane” color with a circular top-handle style that exudes sophistication.

The zip closure ensures the security of your belongings. An interior zip pocket is also provided for added functionality. The detachable and adjustable crossbody strap comes along for more convenience.

Showcasing a pinmount logo, this bag is a great accessory that combines artistic flair with everyday functionality. With a price tag of $296, the Expo Top-handle Bag stands out as a chic choice.

#6 Kate Spade Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via Kate Spade)

The Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody is a delightful accessory that is available in the “Perfect Cherry” colorway. Crafted from smooth Nappa leather, this delightful 3D crossbody ensures a perfect blend of style and durability.

The zip closure secures your belongings, while the interior slip pocket adds practicality to the design. The detachable and adjustable crossbody strap offers multiple carrying options. Adorned with a pinmount logo, this heartwarming accessory effortlessly fits the current iPhone.

Priced at $428, the Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody can be bought from online and offline stores of Kate Spade and other select retailers.

#7 Kate Spade Katy Tweed Medium Top-handle Bag

Katy Tweed bag is among the best Kate Spade bags (Image via Kate Spade)

The list of best Kate Spade bags cannot be completed without the Katy Tweed Medium Top-handle Bag. Crafted in a "Black Multi" colorway, this bag is constructed with tweed and smooth leather trim.

The bag sports a plaque logo that enhances its overall appeal. The top-handle design, magnetic snap flap closure, and optional adjustable crossbody strap are some other features of this bag.

Like other Kate Spade Bags, this piece also comes with an interior zip pocket and slip pocket. Priced at $300, the Katy Tweed Medium Top-handle Bag is a timeless and versatile accessory, perfect for staying perfectly put together in any setting.

For anyone looking to freshen up their bag collection, choosing a piece from Kate Spade bags is a great idea. Whether someone is wearing something casual or dressy, Kate Spade Bags add a unique and modern touch. There are plenty of Kate Spade bags to explore on the brand's website, alongside the aforementioned options.