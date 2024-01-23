Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection was most recently introduced, following in the footsteps of other fashion companies that provide exclusive collections for this particular type of annual romantic celebration. The brand created an extensive collection boasting heart-shaped motifs and designs.

The Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection is currently available for purchase from the online stores of the fashion label. The prices for this wide assortment vary from around $45 to $428.

More details about the Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection

Here's a look at other items offered under the latest Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection (Image via Kate Spade)

The American luxury fashion house designed an attractive Valentine's Day special collection that not only includes apparel and footwear but also offers fine jewelry pieces, handbags, phone cases, wallets, and more.

The new Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection is loaded with lots of love, which is evident by the heart designs on all the designs. The items in this range are decked in hues of red, pink, sail, and black that are combined with glitter.

The items offered under the Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection are:

Alexander Girard x Kate Spade New York Heart Embossed Waverly Tote can be purchased for $358.

Alexander Girard x Kate Spade New York Heart Embossed Crossbody can be bought for $398.

Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody is marked at $428.

Love Heart Intarsia Sweater is priced at $278.

Lounge Hearts Loafers is priced at $228.

Katy Heart Embellished Small Top-handle Bag can be purchased for $398.

Pitter Patter Heart Convertible Coin Purse can be bought for $128.

Bleecker Stencil Hearts Pop Large Tote is priced at $248.

Sweetheart Statement Necklace is marked at $298.

Sweetheart Signet Ring is marked with a retail price tag of $98.

Bleecker Stencil Hearts Medium Crossbody Tote is marked at $248.

Hearts Glitter iPhone 14 Pro Max Case can be bought for $45.

Pitter Patter Key Fob can be availed for $110.

Morgan Stencil Hearts Small Slim Bifold Wallet is priced at $118.

Pitter Patter Small Bifold Snap Wallet is marked at $138.

Morgan Bow Embellished Flap Chain Wallet can be bought for $258.

Pitter Patter Card Holder can be availed for $88.

Alexander Girard x Kate Spade New York Heart Embossed Convertible Coin Purse is available for $110.

Morgan Stencil Hearts Card Case Wristlet can be availed for $110.

Morgan Bow Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet is marked at $118.

Morgan Stencil Hearts Jewelry Case can be availed for $128.

Pitter Patter Sticker Pocket can be availed for $45.

Pitter Patter Liquid Glitter Airpod Pro Second Gen Case is priced at $60.

Scattered Hearts Crochet Sweater is marked at $348.

Alexia Hearts Sneakers can be bought for $198.

Sweetheart Mini Studs is priced at $48.

Hearts Glitter iPhone 14 Pro Case can be bought for $45.

Heart Leather 38-45mm Band For Apple Watch® is priced at $118.

Sweetheart Line Bracelet is marked with a retail price tag of $128.

Sweetheart Statement Studs can be bought for $98.

Sweetheart Linear Earrings can be availed for $98.

Sweetheart Mini Studs are priced at $48.

Sweetheart Delicate Tennis Bracelet is marked at $128.

Sweetheart Mini Pendant is marked with a $68 price tag.

Sweetheart Huggies can be bought for $68.

Alexander Girard Love Silk Square Scarf is priced at $88.

Sweetheart Delicate Tennis Necklace can be availed for $148.

Sweetheart Tennis Bracelet is priced at $148.

Sweetheart Eternity Band can be availed for $98.

Don’t miss out on this thematic Kate Spade Valentine's Day Love Collection that is currently accessible from the brand’s online site. Interested readers can also check out their Lunar New Year 2024 collection which was released to honor the Chinese celebrations.