Lunar New Year 2024: 7 best handbags for the festive look

As is customary every year, celebrations will commence for the Lunar New Year 2024 on February 10. To celebrate in their own unique way, people worldwide don traditional Chinese garb or other thematic looks. In the fashion world, brands take these celebrations quite seriously and release their exclusive designs and themed limited-edition capsules.

To meet the expectations of fashionistas, well-known labels like Radley London and Burberry have launched a diverse array of dedicated products, including garments, accessories, and footwear. Attending the Lunar New Year celebrations in style requires nothing less than an exquisite handbag.

For the New Year 2024 celebrations, we've put together a list of seven bags that will make a statement and elevate your style.

7 best handbags you can grab for Lunar New Year 2024

1) Versace Athena Year of the Dragon tote bag

Versace Athena Year of the Dragon tote bag for Lunar New Year 2024 (Image via Versace)

The Athena tote bag is made of canvas and features a Barocco jacquard pattern. It comes with tubular handles on top along with a crossbody strap that can be removed for additional carrying options to choose from.

In addition to the Versace '90s Vintage Trademark and a dragon appliqué on the front, this spacious creation is completed with a dragon embroidery, which is an embodiment of good fortune and success.

This Lunar New Year-themed bag is marked with a retail price label of $2,225 and is currently available from Versace’s official website.

2) Radley London Medium Flapover Grab

Radley Medium Flapover Grab (Image via Radley London)

Radley London crafted an exquisite collection for the Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations that features intricate craftwork and decorative styles. For this handbag, the Chinese zodiac mascot is brought to life by the braided leather accents and the removable charm featured on this grab bag decorated with the Year of the Dragon.

A red envelope pocket has been incorporated into the freshly created thematic handbag, further enhancing its practicality.

This bag is priced at $298 and can be easily bought from Radley London’s official website.

3) Burberry Chess Satchel Lunar New Year

Burberry Chess Satchel (Image via Burberry)

The brand’s classic “B” design is stitched onto a structured cotton bag created in Italy. The moniker Chess Satchel of the style comes from the brushed metal knight and rook ornaments, and the foundation of the design is in the form of a square.

Users can easily adjust the leather strap to transform it from a shoulder bag to a crossbody bag.

This luxurious satchel is marked with a $3,750 price tag. It is currently accessible from Burberry’s official website.

4) Louis Vuitton On My Side PM

Louis Vuitton On My Side PM for Lunar New Year 2024 (Image via Louis Vuitton)

The On My Side PM bag by Louis Vuitton is a classy accessory that will go well with your celebratory Lunar New Year 2024 look. Grained calf leather is used in constructing this On My Side PM handbag, which features sections of perforated calf leather on each side and a ring of beautiful Karung snakeskin encircling the top.

The handbag is truly stunning in its level of detail. A delicate trademark is added to the accessory thanks to the monogram designs that are not prominent and the hardware that is chiseled and has a golden plating. There are two upper handles and a leather strap that can be removed from the bag.

This bag is marked with a $5,000 price tag, which can be bought from the Louis Vuitton online boutique.

5) Prada Galleria patent leather mini bag

Prada Galleria patent leather mini bag (Image via Prada)

A genuine combination of business expertise with the refined perfection of craftsmanship achievable solely by hand, the handmade creation of the Prada Galleria bag, comprised of 83 individual components, is an excellent illustration of this style.

The visual language of the layout mixes form and function, bringing together heritage and modernity. The overall look is clean and attractive, but it is also inherently pragmatic. The widely recognized Galleria bag has become a symbol of the brand's image in the 21st century.

Designed in a miniature size, the handbag is crafted from patent leather that is distinctive to the brand and produces an upscale and polished appearance.

This chic red handbag is marked with a selling price label of $4,100, and they are currently purchaseable from Prada's online stores.

6) Dior Medium Lady D-Lite Bag

Dior Medium Lady D-Lite bag for Lunar New Year 2024 (Image via Dior)

The Lady D-Lite bag is an ideal illustration of how traditional style can be combined with chic modernism. The design is sewn with a beige multicolor Brocart Butterfly pattern, exhibiting the collection's characteristic butterfly in addition to the label's great savoir-faire in a luxurious palette of hues.

The front is adorned with a signature from Christian Dior Paris, and the D.I.O.R. ornaments, which are made of metal with a pale gold finish, complement the shape of the bag. In addition to being held by hand or carried as a crossbody, the medium Lady D-Lite bag features a shoulder strap that is both broad and detachable.

This bag is marked with a $5,200 price tag and can be purchased from Dior's online stores.

7) Kate Spade Everything Dani Dragon Large Tote

Kate Spade Everything Dani Dragon Large Tote for Lunar New Year 2024 (Image via Kate Spade)

Kate Spade’s Everything Dani Dragon Large Tote Bags are another thematic creation you can buy for the Lunar New Year 2024. This spacious bag is fashioned from a jacquard with smooth leather trim. It has a faille lining that makes it more fluffy. This tote bag has an open top with an interior slip pocket and an interior zip pocket to make it more pragmatic.

The main attraction of this bag is the Dragon embroidery, which is an ode to the Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations.

This bag is priced at $428 and can be bought from Kate Spade's stores.

These were seven stylish bags that fashion lovers could grab for the soon-approaching Lunar New Year 2024.