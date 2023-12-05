10 best-dressed celebrities at British Fashion Awards 2023

On December 4, the Royal Albert Hall hosted the prestigious British Fashion Awards 2023, radiating glitz and glamour. British Fashion Council showcases outstanding industry talents and raises substantial funds supporting charitable initiatives. This year, the award show showcased various glamorous looks and celebrated a diverse group of award winners.

Paloma Elsesser became the first plus-size model to win "Model of the Year," while Micheal Coel bagged the "Trailblazer" award. The fashion purists slayed the red carpet, exhibiting an assortment of gowns. Sabrina Elba showed up in a sleek, sculpted tailored gown while Letitia Wright embraced the 'dress over trousers' trend, a notable fad from the fashion weeks.

India Ria Amarteifio, the Queen Charlotte actress, effortlessly blended the muted color with flared and fringe structure. Winnie Harlow showed up in the classic silhouette in black, while Lewis Hamilton and Grace Wales Bonner adopted the blazer trend. Among these fashion trailblazers, some of the best-dressed celebrities from the British Fashion Awards are enlisted below.

Fashion purists slayed the British Fashion Awards wearing gowns from Valentino's archive

1) Anne Hathway

Hathway at the British Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Anne Hathway wore the archival gown from Valentino's Roman House’s spring/summer 1993 collection. The gown was inspired by Spaghetti, complimenting her shining skin along with a sparkling choker.

2) Micheala Cole

Michaela Coel, the title holder of “Pandora Leader of Change,” embraced Ferragamo for the day. She wore a white tailored gown and coupled it with dramatic eyes and glossy lip tints.

3) Kate Moss

Kate Moss at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Kate Moss, the 49-year-old supermodel, boasted a black flowing gown with a high slit. She embraced the tiny embellishments of diamonds on her dress and open-toe high heels, seamlessly balancing sophistication and flamboyance.

4) Paloma Elsesser

Paloma at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Paloma posed with her "Model of the Year" trophy, embracing the black gown from Ferragamo. The blend of muted and glossy black hues seamlessly matched the temperature of the British Fashion Awards. Paloma finished off the look with a shiny bracelet and pointy-toe shoes.

5) Rita Ora

Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

The sensational vocalist stunned the fashion purists with her new prosthetics on the spine at the British Fashion Award. Rita Ora kept her black gown slightly low-key to accentuate her spine embellishments. She finished off her look with a messy updo and some silver jewelry.

6) Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

The 40-year-old model, Alexa Chung, embraced the sequin gown with a sturdy structure. The scoop neck and asymmetric hemline added elegance. The model wore a slender bracelet while leaving her shoulder-length wavy hair open.

7) Charli XCX

Charli at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Charli reached the British Fashion Awards 2023, wearing a yellow dress from Jean Paul's archive. With the asymmetric hemline and blend of shiny yellow, maroon, and black hues, Charli kept her permed hair open. She seamlessly adopted a retro look with sheer tights and pointy-toed pumps.

8) Maya Jama

Maya at the Fashion Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)

Maya Jama elegantly adopted a poised look, wearing a white gown. With the corset upper, the gown had long, puffy trains. Jama kept a tight, low bun to bring the balance while the bold lip shade completed the red carpet look.

9) Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney (Image via Getty)

Amal added extra glitz to the star-studded British Fashion Awards, donning a gorgeous skin-fit gown. The ascending sequin embellishment on the beige shade gown balanced pretty well while her golden flat pumps got concealed under the long trails of the gown.

10) Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson at the Fashion Awards 2023(Image via Getty)

While the red carpet event shone through the shimmery appeals of the celebrities, Pamela Anderson was radiating by her bare skin. She wore white wide-legged pants with a blazer over a distressed tee shirt. Anderson kept her hair in a low pony while the strappy heel completed her look.

British Fashion Award 2023 witnessed the diversity of creativity and fashion, honoring some veteran talents like Sara Burton and Charlotte Tilbury. Kate's daughter, Lila Moss, added extra drama to the event while she walked in a see-through gown. Taylor Russell, Tessa Thompson, Sam Smith, and Jodie Comer contributed their side of fashion exuberance to the Red Carpet.