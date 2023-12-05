Fans have mixed reactions to Sam Smith’s outfit for the British Fashion Awards 2023: “It looks like Japanese school uniform”

Sam Smith’s appearance on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards, held on December 4, 2023, has become a hot topic in the fashion world. The event, which was organized at the Royal Albert Hall in London, awarded Smith the Cultural Innovator Award.

In a thigh-skimming black skirt, paired with Vivienne Westwood platform boots, the non-binary singer, who is 31 years old, turned heads on the red carpet. Smith topped off their ensemble with a phenomenal black blazer featuring elongated puffed sleeves.

The outfit received varying reactions from internet users. One social media user compared Smith's ensemble to a "Japanese school uniform," saying,

Internet users seemed divided about their opinion regarding the Unholy sensation’s look at the British Fashion Awards 2023. While some praised the ensemble paired with a beard, others seemed unimpressed with the combo.

The high boots were probably the most standout thing about Sam Smith's complete red carpet look. While someone called his boots “absolutely incredible” and “spicy,” many others deemed Smith “the tallest legend.”

Many also could not get enough of the Vivienne Westwood bag that completed Smith's outfit.

More about Sam Smith’s ensemble at the British Fashion Awards 2023

The non-binary vocalist was bestowed with the Cultural Innovator Award during the ceremony. The Cultural Innovator Award recognizes individuals in the entertainment business who have created stylish moments that have gone viral, such as Sam's remarkable entrance at the 2023 Brit Awards while wearing latex.

On December 4, more than 3,000 people gathered for the 2023 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The event commemorates the fashion industry, which employs 900,000 people and contributes more than 21 billion pounds to the UK economy, and serves as the main fundraising effort for the British Fashion Council, a not-for-profit group that promotes UK fashion abroad.