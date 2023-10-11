Serena Williams set to be honored as Fashion Icon at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Serena Williams revealed on Wednesday (October 11) that she will be feted by the jury at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on November 8.

The 23-time Major winner has focussed her efforts on her independent clothing line "S by Serena" ever since her retirement in 2022. She even hit the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year, donning a beautiful Gucci gown while showing off her baby bump.

Serena Williams was also very popular for her tennis outfits during her playing days. Against that background, it makes a lot of sense for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to confer her with their "Fashion Icon Award".

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier on Wednesday to break the above news to her fans. She can be seen rocking her hourglass figure in a white dress in the photo.

"Serena Williams to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards," the caption of her story read.

Serena's Instagram story

For what its worth, Serena Williams is the first athlete in the event's history to be honoured as a Fashion Icon. She was admittedly ecstatic to receive the distinction going by her statement to Vogue.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself. I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income," she said in her statement.

"I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to,” she added.

Serena Williams has been leading a happy life with her family post-retirement

SWilliams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her elder daughter Olympia

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has been leading a good life outside of the tennis world. At the time of her retirement, the American legend had asserted that she was looking forward to "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that were important to her".

Since then, the 42-year-old has taken up with new hobbies like fashion and vlogging. She also manages her independent clothing line "S by Serena". She also gave birth to her second daughter Adira in August this year.

The 23-time Major winner retired from competitive tennis last year at the US Open. Her last career match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round of the New York Slam.

