“Proud of how I handled it”: Love Island UK host Maya Jama addresses technical glitches in season 10 finale

Love Island UK host Maya Jama has opened up about the show’s glitches during the live broadcast of the finale on July 31. When the network aired Jess Harding and Sammy Root's best moments on season 10 rather than Whitney and Lochan's highlights as planned, everything descended into chaos. Quickly taking control of the difficult situation, host Maya pretended that the announcement was a mistake.

Jess and Sammy’s highlight was not even showcased and Maya Jama joked about it by saying,

"That best bits situation keeps rattling everyone!"

Maya also got over the technical issues very calmly as she had a final chat with Whitney, Lochan, Sammy, and Jess. Fans also noticed how the network showcased the boys going to a barber’s shop but the barbers were not even real, so no change was made in their looks.

Maya praises herself for handling a tough situation (Image via mayajama/ Instagram stories )

This was very confusing for the live audience but ultimately, the episode ran smoothly and Jess and Sammy were announced as the season winners. Days after seeing the reunion herself, Jama posted in Instagram stories that she was “bloody proud" of how she handled the issue. She wrote:

"Just watched back the final and so cute. Also had my first live autocue going down situation and I am bloody proud of the way I handled it (presenters will know how much of a madness that is). Sooo excited for the reunion on Sunday."

Now, Maya Jama will be seen hosting the reunion of Love Island UK on Monday, August 6 on ITV2 at 9 pm GMT.

What happened in Love Island UK season 10 finale?

In the finale of the big dating show, the finalists were:

Jess and Sammy

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble

Whitney and Lochan

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Before the winners were announced, the couples attended the last Love Island ball. Ella praised Tyrique for his growth on the show and the latter thanked his partner for letting him be vulnerable. Jess told Sammy,

"I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted, my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess."

Molly and Zach made plans for their future, and Zach even said that he wanted to spoil her, protect her, and love her. Whitney and Lochan also professed their love for each other and talked about their future together.

Ultimately, Jess and Sammy became the winner.

Maya Jama wants to have her own reality TV show

In her Instagram Q and A, Maya revealed that she and her team joke all the time about having their own reality TV show but to do that they would want the cameras to be rolling all the time. Jama also said that since she had been swamped with work in these last few months, she will take a holiday for the rest of August after the reunion.

Despite all the technical difficulties in the finale, ITV2 has still decided to have a live reunion. This is not the first time that the show has faced glitches in a live broadcast. In the winter series of Love Island, the premiere constantly lagged on screen and the picture disappeared for a brief moment before coming back. This kept on happening again and again throughout the episode.

Now, the same thing happened in the finale, but Maya Jama handled the situation with ease.

Maya Jama will host the live reunion of Love Island UK season 10 on Monday, August 6 at 9 pm GMT.