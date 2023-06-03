Love Island UK season 10: Where to follow the islanders on Instagram?

Love Island UK is set to return to screens this Monday with a new season. The upcoming installment, which is the second one to air in 2023, will be the Summer segment and will take the cast members to Mallorca, the same villa where the previous summer edition was filmed, which is located in a rural estate close to Sant Llorenc.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the contestants were required to undergo online training on various topics, such as behavior patterns which includes being respectful and aware of their surroundings. They will further be guided to use language pertaining to ethnicity, disability, microaggressions, race, and s*xuality wisely and properly.

Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde, and other Love Island UK season 10 contestants whom you can follow on Instagram

The upcoming season of Love Island UK will feature 10 singles - 5 men and 5 women - as they stay together, make connections, and hopefully fall in love. However, throughout their time on the show, the creators will send in temptations in the form of bombshells as they attempt to break or make connections.

Ruchee Gurung (@rucheewawo), 24, Beautician

Molly Marsh (@mollygracemarsh), 21, Social media creator and musical theatre performer

Catherine Agbaje (@catherine_agbaje), 22, Dublin, Commercial real estate agent

Ella Thomas (ellathomas_), 23, Model

Jess Harding (@jesshardingox), 22, Aesthetics practitioner

Mitchel Taylor (mitchtaylor_), 26, Gas engineer

Tyrique Hyde (@tyriquehyde), 24, Semi-professional footballer

George Fensom (@georgefensom), 24, Business development executive

Mehdi Edno (@mehdiedno), 26, Communications manager

Andre Furtado (@dre.furtado), 21, Business Owner

More about the show

The upcoming instalment will be hosted by Maya Jama, who previously hosted the winter segment, which aired earlier this year. Love Island UK season 10, which will take contestants to it’s usual Summer destination, the Mallorca Islands in Spain will air its first episode on Monday, June 5, 2023.

During the show, the islands will live in a lavish villa as they spend time together and form connections. However, it’s not all fun and games as each week, one island has to leave the villa, and America decides who that will be as they vote for their favorite contestants.

While the voting lines are currently closed, fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite contestants through the Love Island app. The fans can use their Apple ID or an “equivalent” to authenticate their phones before opening the app and clicking on the “vote now” button in order to cast their votes.

Fans can vote once per voting event, but some voting will only have a 15-30-minute window during the airing of the Love Island UK season 10 episodes.

Tune in on Monday, June 5, 2023, to watch the season premiere of Love Island UK season 10 on ITV2 and ITVX which will drop new episodes from Sunday to Friday.

Poll : 0 votes