Who is Tyrique Hyde from Love Island? Footballer is deaf in one ear

ITV is all set to premiere a new season of Love Island (summer series), featuring 10 new single islanders in search of love. Tyrique Hyde will be one of the contestants on the reality TV show who will enter the villa with his fellow singletons. He is a 24-year-old semi-professional football player from Essex.

His Love Island bio states that he cannot hear from one ear. He said:

“I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.”

The summer edition has been filmed on Mallorca Islands in Spain. All 10 contestants will live together in a beautiful villa and will welcome new islanders/bombshells each week. By the end of the season, three couples remain, and the winning pair bags the ultimate £50,000 cash prize.

Tyrique Hyde’s father is an ex-Premier League football player

Tyrique Hyde is a footballer by profession who currently plays for Lewes FC. He inherited that talent from his father, Micah Hyde. He is currently a football coach who is popularly known as the ex-Premier League football player. Micah played for Watford FC and made over 250 league appearances for the club.

While Tyrique has a famous father, he is also friends with a popular reality TV star. The Essex native grew up with Love Island season 7 contestant Toby Aromolaran, who was the runner-up alongside Chloe Burrows.

Speaking about their connection, Tyrique said:

"Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school.”

Meanwhile, Tyrique is set to follow his friend’s path. Only time will tell whether or not he will also be able to reach the finale like Toby.

Describing himself in his ITV bio, the football player said:

“I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”

One of the many interesting facts about him is that he never had a girlfriend. He mentioned in his introductory video that his main purpose to join the dating show was to find his first and last girlfriend.

Talking about his commitment issues, he stated:

“I'm going to love Island because I've been single my whole life and I've gone in there to find love. I have commitment issues. I'm not afraid to admit, you know, I'm scared. It's vulnerable putting yourself out there.”

When will Love Island season 10 premiere?

Love Island UK season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on ITV2 and ITVX. The official synopsis of the dating show reads:

“A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.”

The 10 OG islanders of season 10 will be Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding, Molly Marsh, Ruchee Gurung, George Fensom, Mehdi Edno, Ella Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Mitchel Taylor, and André Furtado. The show will be hosted by Maya Jama, who was also the host of season 9, which ended in March announcing Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan as the winners.

Love Island will air Sunday through Friday on ITV.

