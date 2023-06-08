Love Island winners: A look at all winning couples before season 10

Love Island UK season 10 recently premiered on June 5, at 1:00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX. The British dating game show is famous for presenting the concept of dating in a unique manner, as a new group of singles pair up, break up, and do more for a chance to win each other's love and the cash prize.

The BAFTA TV Award-winning show has successfully hosted nine seasons. This means nine couples have emerged as winners over the years and they not only took love but also the £50,000 cash prize home. As the fans welcome Love Island season 10, here's a glimpse at the winners of previous seasons of the hit reality show.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and more couples who won Love Island over the years

1) Season 9: Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan (2023)

With Harrinanan almost declaring her love for Fagan on national television, the latest episode saw the two love birds getting crowned as the winners of Love Island season 9. Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, as it turns out, are still together as seen in their recent social media posts.

The former recently shared an adorable birthday post for his girlfriend two weeks ago. The duo is much-loved by fans, who are over the moon that they are still together.

2) Season 8: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti (2022)

Ekin-Su and Davide took the show by storm with their bewitching romance on-screen and were announced the winners of season 8, much to the delight of the public. The ravishing couple still appears to be together as seen on social media, and the way they started off on a rough note back at the beginning of the season now seems to be a distant memory.

The couple also filmed a travel series, visiting their native places in Turkey and Italy. To note, Ekin-Su participated in Dancing on Ice 2023 but was eliminated in the third week.

3) Season 7: Millie Court and Liam Reardon (2021)

Enter Millie Court and Liam Reardon won season 7 (Image via Getty)

The seventh season of Love Island saw the blooming romance of Millie and Liam and then finally being instated as the winners. Even though the couple has now split up as Millie shared the news via Instagram post. They won what every other couple dreamed of—the prize money of £50,000!

However, the two seem to be getting back together as they were seen on a holiday together, but only they can testify the truth!

4) Season 6: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp (2020)

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won season 6 (Image via PA)

The first winter Love Island winners, Turkey and Tapp, who went on strong with their love for three years, after winning the sixth season in 2020, have now reportedly broken up.

The couple was one of the few who stayed together after the show ended and even spent the lockdown with each other. But much to the sorrow of their fans, they called it quits in April 2023, a source told The Sun.

5) Season 5: Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea (2019)

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won season 5 (Image via ITV)

Post their infamous split after winning the crown in season 5, Amber seemed to have been doing well in her career as a social media influencer, and Greg in his rugby career. Their romance was short-lived, but they certainly knew how to win the hearts of their audience.

6) Season 4: Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham (2018)

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won season 4 (Image via ITV)

Despite getting a puppy together and sharing a house, the winners of season 4 of Love Island, Dyer, and Fincham, could not manage to work for more than six months staying together as seen on their social media.

7) Season 3: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies (2017)

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won season 3 (Image via ITV)

Although Kem and Amber could not make it work and were one of the couples who appeared to be in love only on-screen, they have emerged as one of the most publically successful individuals, career-wise.

Kem appeared on Dancing on Ice, and Amber has starred in various big-name musicals. Love may not have knocked on their doors, but stardom certainly did!

8) Season 2: Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (2016)

With the cutest on-and-off love story as described by fans, Hoyde and Massey are said to be the most successful winners in the entire history of Love Island. After winning the second season, the couple split up only to get back together after Hoyde's pregnancy and got married in 2019. They now have two children together.

9) Season 1: Jessica Hayes and Max Morley (2015)

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley won season 1 (Image via ITV)

Love Island saw Hayes and Morley as its first-ever winners, back when the first season premiered in 2015. Although the couple did not stay together, to the disappointment of fans, they made their names historically inscribed as the first couple to win the show.

