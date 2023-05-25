Why did Love Island alum Ekin Su feel she has "no friends left"? Reason explored

Love Island season 8 winner, Ekin Su, who won the ITV show where she met her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

The reality star has been appearing on Dancing on Ice since 2006 and after the ITV show, appeared on Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings with her boyfriend and co-winner as they each take a trip to their hometowns and learn more about each other’s culture and heritage.

The 29-year-old actress, model, and television personality recently opened up about her time after Love Island while in conversation with Cosmopolitan where she opened up about having no friends left.

During the conversation, she revealed that she only has one friend and said:

"Unfortunately, with the fame, you see people’s true colours. People just want to be your friend because of your status, and it’s a hard industry to trust. No, I don’t actually have friends left."

Love Island is set to return to screens with season 10 on Monday, June 5, 2023.

“I had to delete people out of my life”: Love Island alum Ekin-Su Culculoglu opens up about her time after the show

The Love Island season 8 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu recently spoke to Cosmopolitan Uk during a segment of Up Close alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti where she opened up about losing out on friends post her appearance on the IVT show.

During the conversation, the former cast member revealed that people who she had known for 10 years ended up selling stories about her. She added that she wouldn’t ever do that to someone and would be supportive of them if they were happy.

She added that coming out of the villa, she had it coming but revealed that she is happier this way. She added:

"I had to delete people out of my life."

Ekin-Su stated that sometimes it’s better to have a smaller social circle and that people don’t always need friends as long as they know who they are as a person.

She further opened up about her mental health and her professional life and spoke about her time on Dancing on Ice. She added that there have been times in her life when her mental health was affected but she had to keep smiling and pretend that everything was fine.

She said:

"There were things in the background – not relationship related, by the way – [they were] work related that was very hard. I couldn’t say anything."

The former cast member winner called the experience “mentally draining” and tough and stated that it took her a while to get out of it.

She spoke about how Davide helped her take a load off after the two returned from Maldives and stated that the couple turned off their phone and didn’t check the internet.

The ITV show is set to return to screens with another season in June 2023. The show will take place in Mallorca and will feature Maya Jama as host and Iain Stirling as a voice-over artist for every episode.

The press release reads:

“This summer, Love Island is back in Mallorca and set to return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX as a host of brand new singletons seek to find love."

